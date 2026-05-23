Radda Blasts Tinubu Critics, Describes Them as ‘Noisemakers’

• Says president will win 2027 polls

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has taken a swipe at critics of President Bola Tinubu, describing them as “noisemakers” bent on creating false impressions about the president’s popularity.

Radda, who dismissed criticisms against Tinubu on Saturday shortly after casting his vote for the APC presidential primary in Radda, his hometown, said the president would win the 2027 election.

He explained that the president continues to enjoy massive support from members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the people of Katsina State ahead of the forthcoming election.

He said: “All this noise by the noisemakers who are creating negative impressions is not true. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is on ground, and is being supported by the teeming APC members in the state.

“You can see it yourself. It is not something that we need to blow our trumpet about, but you can testify to the kind of support he is enjoying from our people.”

He maintained that the reality on the ground contradicted such “negative narratives” about President Tinubu whom he said has transformed the nation via impactful projects.

He noted that the large turnout of APC supporters across the state was a clear indication that Tinubu remained firmly rooted among the grassroots despite criticisms from opposition elements.

Expressing confidence ahead of the 2027 elections, the Katsina governor said the endorsement had strengthened the APC’s belief that the party would secure victory at all levels.

He also assured residents that Katsina State would continue to maintain its tradition of peaceful political activities before, during and after the 2027 general elections.

“This is a good test, and it has improved and given us confidence that come 2027, at all levels, APC is going to win the election by God’s grace.

“Katsina people are law-abiding, and I believe it would not be different from what we used to have. It is going to be peaceful, and it is going to be victorious on our side because we are enjoying the support of the population,” Radda added.