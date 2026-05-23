DSS Partners Nasarawa Journalists to Curb Fake News

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday pledged to partner with the Nasarawa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to curb the spread of fake news and support efforts to address insecurity in the state.

Director of the services in Nasarawa State, Hassan Abdullahi, stated this in Lafia while hosting the leadership of NUJ led by its Chairman, Salihu Mohamed-Alkali, on a familiarisation visit.

Abdullahi emphasised that both journalists and officers of the services perform similar roles.

He explained that while journalists report ills in society to the public, the DSS reports to the authority with a view to tackling the wrongs to better the system for the benefit of all.

Abdullahi noted that accurate information and responsible reporting are critical tools in maintaining peace and public order which is the core responsibility of the services.

He noted that misinformation and unverified reports on social media often fuel tension and undermine security operations.

He urged the leadership of the union to ensure that none of its members publishes unverified information in line with the ethics of their profession.

“The DSS recognises the media as a strategic partner in national security and we want to work closely with journalists to ensure that information reaching the public is verified, factual, and does not compromise ongoing security efforts,” he said.

He also assured their officers would not interfere with the responsibility and duties of journalists in the field.

Earlier, the Nasarawa State NUJ Chairman, Mohammed-Alkali, said the visit was to strengthen the existing relationship to ensure that journalists go about their duties without fear of intimidation.

He explained that journalists in the state had never had friction with officers of the services in the state since the inception of his leadership in 2020.

He added that the union is committed to upholding professional ethics and would educate members against sensational or false reporting.

He said that journalists in the state are ready to collaborate with security agencies to promote stability and counter disinformation.

“The union stands for responsible journalism. We will continue to educate our members on the need to verify facts before publication and to avoid content that can incite panic or violence,” Mohamed-Alkali maintained.