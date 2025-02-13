50% Tariff Hike: NLC Threatens March 1 Shut-down of Telecom Firms’ Operations

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned that if the telecommunications companies fail to revert to the old tariff by the end of February 2025, it will mobilize workers to shut-down their operations nationwide by March 1, 2025.

Arising from its Central Working Committee meeting in Lokoja, Kogi State, the labour movement said it will take the first step of resisting this arbitrary tariff hike by boycotting the services of MTN, AIRTEL, and GLO.

In a communique signed by NLC president, Joe Ajaero, and General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, the NLC demanded an immediate reversal of the tariff hike which took effect today – Thursday, February 13, 2025.

It said: “The CWC has directed that, beginning Thursday, February 13, 2025, Nigerian workers and other willing citizens shall boycott the services of MTN, AIRTEL, and GLO daily between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM until the end of February 2025.

The NLC communique read in part: “All workers and citizens are urged to suspend the purchase of data from these companies which has also become one of their greatest tools for exploiting Nigerian citizens.

“We also demand the repatriation of all funds siphoned out of the country by these companies.

“If the telecommunications companies fail to revert to the old tariff by the end of February 2025, a total shutdown of their operations nationwide will commence from March 1, 2025”.

The communique directed NLC State Councils to commence immediate sensitization and mobilization of their members and the general public within their jurisdictions.

It said all NLC affiliate Unions are also requested to mobilize their members across the country to observe electronic silence during the designated hours.

“We implore all of our civil society allies and other interested stakeholders are to join us in making this action effective”.

Regarding the tax reform bills, NLC said it has reviewed the ongoing discussions around the Tax Reform Bills being considered by the government.

While acknowledging the need for fiscal reforms, the Congress maintained that any tax policies must be designed to alleviate the burdens on Nigerian workers and not worsen the existing economic hardship.

NLC said that it will engage with relevant authorities to ensure that tax reforms are fair, equitable, and worker-friendly.