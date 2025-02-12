Green Economy: Transportation Receives Boost as Cross River Govt Approves Electric Vehicles, Motorcycles, Tricycles to Save Environment

Sunday Okobi





The Cross River State Government has affirmed its lead role in the pursuit of green economy and the promotion of climate change initiatives with the approval for the purchase of Electric Vehicles (EVs), motorcycles and tricycles to modernise and boost its transport sector in line with the state Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu’s commitment to transforming the state.

According to the state government, this development followed the approval for the procurement by the State Executive Council in its recent session presided over by the governor.

Speaking shortly after the meeting, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the State Green Economy Commission, Oden Ewa, disclosed that Cross River State is the Eco capital of Nigeria, adding that the nod from the Council is a demonstration of the state’s strategic steps towards achieving its green economy vision.

Ewa, who is also the state Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, further noted that if any state is to achieve a Netzero Green House Gases target in 2060 in Nigeria, it will certainly be Cross River State.

According to Ewa, the sector wide approach to green economy will ensure sectoral development aspirations are in line with the state’ green economy vision in such areas as transportation, power, agriculture, and housing. ‘‘By integrating sustainable practices in power, agriculture, transportation, housing, industry, trade, and investment, the state aims to transition to an environmentally friendly and resilient economy,’’ Ewa noted.

The commissioner further disclosed that by aligning with e-mobility initiative, the state is not only doing so for environmental reason – reducing fossil fuel usage-but also for economic reason; reducing operational cost for public transportation.

He also said this is expected in the long run to bring down cost of transportation for the people by as much as 50 percent in line with the People’s first Agenda Otu’s administration.

‘‘The approval of the procurement of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Electric Vehicles (EVs) by the Cross River State Executive Council is a significant step towards achieving the state’s green economy vision. This move is expected to not only reduce the state’s carbon footprint but also provide a more efficient and cost-effective mode of transportation for its citizens,’’ noted Ewa.

He added: ‘‘The benefits of this initiative are numerous, and the state is expected to reap significant benefits in the long run.

“The state commitment to climate action and the promotion of green economy is evident in its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to a more sustainable mode of transportation.’’

As a proponent of green energy and safe environment in Nigeria, while speaking recently on the lead role by Cross River State in harnessing its green economic potential, Ewa revealed that: ‘‘For decades, the state has been a leader in environmental conservation in Nigeria. Today, with over 53,000 hectares of degraded mangrove awaiting restoration, we have taken proactive steps to engage investors and development partners to harness opportunities in carbon investment.

The commissioner added that: ‘‘At COP28, a significant milestone was achieved when the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), the Federal Government of Nigeria, and our investment partners, aDryada, a French firm specialising in nature-based solutions, and Noblesse Green Energy, its Nigerian counterpart, committed to advancing mangrove restoration in Cross River State.’’

He, however, lamented that work on the corridor has been stunted as a result of the federal government not finalising work on the carbon market policy framework that would lead to unlocking the market and attracting investors as well as allow sub-nationals to development their green economic market.

The commissioner said: ‘‘One major challenge is the absence of a Carbon Market Policy Framework, a crucial policy tool that would provide clear guidelines for sub-national governments like Cross River State and our investors to fully engage in the carbon market.’’

“Without this policy framework, the vast potential of Nigeria’s carbon economy remains locked, limiting our ability to attract the financial investments necessary for large-scale mangrove restoration.

‘‘We acknowledge the significant efforts of the National Council on Climate Change in developing a robust and sustainable carbon market structure and we deeply appreciate their leadership.

“However, time is of the essence. The global carbon market is expanding rapidly, and Nigeria must position itself strategically to harness the benefits of its natural capital. We, therefore, appeal for an accelerated finalization of the Carbon Market Policy Framework to ensure clarity, stability, and investor confidence in this sector.’’

He drew the attention of the stakeholders to the importance of the mangrove ecosystems, saying: ‘‘These ecosystems are not merely coastal forests; they are vital to carbon sequestration, biodiversity conservation, and the livelihoods of millions.

“As we deliberate under the theme: ‘Applying Nature-Based Climate Solutions’, we must recognise the immense investment potential of our mangroves and strengthen intergovernmental collaboration to unlock this value. This Town Hall Meeting is not just a forum for discussion but rather it is a platform for decisive action.’’

Ewa disclosed that Cross River State is taking the lead role because the state is abundantly endowed, noting that ‘‘as a state blessed with remarkable biodiversity, including the iconic Cross River rainforest and expansive mangrove ecosystems, we fully understand the importance of nature-based climate solutions.

‘‘Our mangroves serve as carbon sinks, shield our coastlines from erosion, and provide critical habitats for marine life. Beyond their ecological importance, they support livelihoods through fisheries, tourism, and sustainable enterprises.”

For Nigeria to emerge as a leader in the sector, Ewa called for maximum cooperation and shared vision by all the parties involved in the sector, saying that: “We are confident that through enhanced cooperation and a shared vision, Nigeria can emerge as a leader in carbon investment on the African continent. A thriving carbon economy is within reach, but we must act with urgency and unity to establish the right policies and execution strategies.’’