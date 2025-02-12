AfDB Invests over $3bn in Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones across Africa

Arthur Eriye

In its continued effort to address the food crisis rocking the continent, and ensuring sustainability, the African Development Bank (AfDB) has once again reaffirmed its commitment to transforming Africa’s agricultural sector with an investment of over $3 billion in Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) across more than 11 countries on the continent.

The AfDB President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina made the disclosure during an interview with Arise Television, the broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspaper Group.

The initiative, he said, is part of the bank’s strategic move in driving industrialisation in the agricultural sector, and at the same time, ensuring food security.

Adesina who highlighted the continent’s critical role in global food production said, “Africa has 65% of the uncultivated arable land left in the world to feed 9.5 billion people by 2050… it is going to determine the future of food in the world. So, when I was elected president of the [African Development] Bank, of course, given my experience – I’m an agricultural economist by training – I know exactly what needed to be done.”

He further outlined the bank’s High 5s programme, which focuses on lighting up Africa, feeding Africa, industrializing Africa, integrating Africa, and improving the quality of life for Africans. Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones

The SAPZ is an initiative designed to establish economic hubs close to farming communities, equipped with essential infrastructure such as power, water, roads, and irrigation systems.

“We have a programme today that is called Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone which is about developing new economic zones across Africa close to where farmers are. And these have enabling infrastructure – power, water, roads, irrigation, and all of that. Today, we are investing over $3 billion in that in more than 11 countries,” Adesina noted.