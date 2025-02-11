Decimating Marauding Herdsmen: A Security Imperative

A new wave of insecurity has brought most parts of the South East under trepidation, as scores were recently killed and maimed by gun-totting Herdsmen, particularly in Ebonyi State. Reports have it that, even the South West is also under serious threat from these murderous criminal elements. How prepared is the Nigerian security machinery, to adequately tackle this rising menace? Should the South East Governors establish their own security apparatus like the South West’s Àmòtèkun, in order to beef up the security in their region? Jide Ojo, Emmanuel Onwubiko and Dr Emeka Ejikonye, in this Discourse, articulate their thoughts on the complexities of these issues and also proffer some solutions to curb this menace

Imperative of Checkmating Marauding Herdsmen

Jide Ojo

Introduction

Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as altered, provides that security and welfare of citizens shall be the primary purpose of Government. Quite unfortunately, successive Nigerian governments have failed significantly, in these two regards. The Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund, is the only global fund to prevent violent extremism. According to its online report, Nigeria is currently ranked eight on the Global Terrorism Index of 2024. This is an unenviable position. Banditry, insurgency, crimes and criminality are on the rise, and the Nigerian military and other security apparatus seems to be overwhelmed. There’s just no sufficient human, material and financial resources to tackle the surging insecurity.

Among the push factors are the rising unemployment, poverty, and exponential rising cost of living. It is noteworthy, that there has been age-long tension between the pastoralist (herdsmen) and farmers. The main reason being that the herders, in a bid to feed their cattle, goats, sheep move in search of green pasture. Either accidentally or deliberately in the course of the movement, they make their animals to graze on farmers’ crops. I recall that some of the episodes of “Cock Crow at Dawn”, a soap opera on Nigerian Television Authority in the 1970s to the 1990s, dwelt on this conflict. What I’m saying here is that, the farmers-herders conflict is from time immemorial. It just happened to have been exacerbated by the climate change, which has made most of Northern Nigeria arid and devoid of grass for cattle and other animals to feed on. Thus, in search of pasture, herders rove with their cattle from the North to the South in search of grass.

Unfortunately, the grazing routes that was mapped out in the 60s have been erased by other development agenda such as housing, roads, and other social amenities. For the better part of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration (2015 – 2023), the clash between herders and farmers became more pronounced, especially in some North Central States such as Plateau and Benue. Nassarawa, Niger and Kaduna, particularly Southern Kaduna were not spared. I recall that some South East States such as Enugu and Ebonyi, also recorded several incidents of herders-farmers clashes, same as some Southwest States such as Ondo and Oyo State. Recall that the agitation led by renowned Yoruba Nation Agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, was because of the unbridled activities of the killer herdsmen in some parts of Oyo State.

Killer Herdsmen, Not Killer Fulani Herdsmen

While many people talk about Fulani herdsmen, it is important to state that it is not only Fulani that rear cattle. There are Hausa, Yoruba and other ethnic nationalities that do same. One must therefore, exercise caution in labelling all killer herdsmen as Fulani. In Philosophy, that is fallacy of overgeneralisation, wrong profiling and stereotype. Research have proven that many of the killer herdsmen are not Nigerians, but, itinerant pastoralists from West Africa sub- region who daily take advantage of our country’s porous borders to bring in arms and ammunition to engage in banditry and kidnapping for ransom. Take for instance the Lakurawa Sect that are pillaging Kebbi and Sokoto State, they are said to have migrated from Niger Republic. Same for many members of the Boko Haram and Islamic State for West Africa Province insurgents.

It would be recalled that the unbridled cases of kidnapping and banditry by criminal herdsmen, were part of the reasons for the establishment of Amotekun Security outfits in the Six Southwest States in January 2020. People should not forget that former Minister of Finance and Secretary to the Federal Government, Chief Olu Falae was kidnapped by herdsmen on his farm in Ilado Area of Akure in September 2015. In July 2019, suspected herdsmen in a kidnap attempt, shot and killed Funke Olakunrin, the second daughter of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti. The incident occurred between Kajola and Ore along Ondo-Ore Road.

The recent outcry of herdsmen flooding South East and South West, is not totally unexpected. As I have said earlier, many of them are looking for food for their animals. The criminal elements among the herdsmen, are also on the run from the firepower and aerial bombardment by Nigerian Air Force. Indeed, Ondo State Amotekun Corps have arrested many of the criminal pastoralists. Vanguard newspaper of January 28, 2025 reported that “The Ondo State Security outfit, codenamed Amotekun, said it has arrested and paraded over 300 suspected criminals in the last three months. Amotekun Commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the suspects were arrested across 15 locations in the 18 Council areas of the State. How I wish other South West States, could record similar feats.

It is important to put on record that, while it is concerning that the criminal herdsmen are finding a new haven in Southern Nigeria, most of the Northern States have fared worse from these criminal herdsmen. It is in the North that you have high incidences of cattle rustling and rural banditry. The devastation caused by bandits in North West and North Central States like Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Niger, Kaduna, Benue and Plateau, far outweighs the evils perpetrated by these fiends in the Southern Nigeria. This still does not in any way justify their criminal acts in Southern Nigeria or anywhere else.

Government Efforts to checkmate activities of Criminal Herdsmen

Over the last 10 years or thereabout, several initiatives have been put in place to rein in the activities of these killer herdsmen. Both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches are being taken. For instance, several joint military offensives are being carried out in many parts of the country. There have been several aerial bombardments, while thousands of the herdsmen have been neutralised, arrested and prosecuted. The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, disclosed in a media briefing on December 5, 2024 that, the Nigerian military, through its various operations across the country from January to December 2024, neutralised 8,034 terrorists, arrested 11,623 suspects, and rescued 6,376 kidnapped victims. Detailing the achievements of troops in counter-terrorism and anti-crime operations, he revealed that the troops also recovered 8,216 weapons and 211,459 rounds of ammunition. This is quite commendable. However, with the ecosystem being unfriendly for access to basic needs, more and more people are being daily recruited into this criminal enterprise.

Non-Kinetic Approach

The Federal Government, in 2019, inaugurated a 10-year National Livestock Transformation Plan as an alternative to open grazing of cattle, so as to prevent deadly conflicts between herders and farmers. The NLTP was launched by National and State Governments, to transition the Livestock sector from extensive production system to an intensive market driven production system, enable peaceful coexistence, food security and economic growth. Nigerian Tribune of February 23, 2021 reported that the Federal Government has commenced the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan, as it kicks off the pilot project in Nasarawa. Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari had secured a €400,000 grant from the Netherlands during his visit to the country to implement this project in four States in Nigeria, which includes Nasarawa, Adamawa, Plateau and Gombe. It will seem that the incumbent Government of President Bola Tinubu, has discontinued with the implementation of this plan.

Another non-kinetic policy taken by the present administration, is the establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development. In July 2024, President Bola Tinubu announced the creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, in a move expected to end the perennial clashes between pastoralists and farmers. President Tinubu approved the creation of the Ministry, when he inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Livestock Reforms at the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja. Well, the Ministry is yet to fully begin operation, as the budget for 2025 is yet to be passed by the National Assembly, while issues of office space and personnel need to be sorted out.

Lasting Solution Options

In order to rein in the activities of the killer herdsmen, there is need to tighten Nigeria’s border security, in order to curb the influx of the undesirable elements. There is also the imperative of cutting off the supply chain of these killers, by provision of employment opportunities and poverty alleviation programmes. While I acknowledge that Government cannot employ all the people in need of employment, it behooves the three tiers of Government – Federal, State and Local Governments, to create enabling environment for self-employment. There is need for State Police, to enable the sub-national Governments to effectively fight crimes and criminality. The Federal Government and the Nigeria’s Governors Forum, have agreed in principle for this exercise. However, the legal framework needs to be put in place. Meanwhile it is good news that some South West States are recruiting more Amotekun corps members.

According to Channels TV online report of January 22, 2025, the South West Security Network Agency, popularly known as Amotekun Corps, has intensified its efforts to tackle the growing menace of banditry and criminal activities in the region. The urgency of Amotekun’s operations, is underscored by alarming crime statistics. A National Bureau of Statistics survey revealed that between May 2023 and April 2024, Nigerians paid N2.23 trillion in ransom for kidnappings. The South West region alone, recorded 6.9 million crime incidents during this period. To this end, the Corps has mobilised over 2,000 personnel, with recruitment drives ongoing across the States of Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti to strengthen the Corps’ operational capacity. Ogun and Osun State lead the initiative, with plans to recruit 1,000 personnel each. Oyo State recently recruited 480 forest rangers in October, who have since been deployed across 25 local government areas to address kidnapping, banditry, and other illegal activities in forested areas. It needs to be emphasised that, there is need to infuse technology into the fight against the activities of these criminal elements, be they killer herdsmen or bandits. Drones, CCTV and other hi-tech surveillance devices need to be procured with modern day forensic laboratory. Ultimately, the political will to do the right thing, will give Nigeria victory over this heinous crime of terrorism.

Jide Ojo, Development Consultant, Author and Public Affairs Analyst

South East Leaders Must Defend their People

Emmanuel Onwubiko

It is so unfortunate, that the resurgence of armed Fulani terrorism in Nigeria’s South-East has once again manifested in the most horrific and brutal form, with the latest attack in Ebonyi State claiming the lives of at least 15 innocent citizens.

This wave of violence is not just an isolated incident, but a growing pattern of unchecked terror unleashed upon communities in the region. This consistent pattern of coordinated terrorist attacks targeting the people of the South East is a derogation and a total abandonment by the elected leaders of the States, of their responsibility to protect and defend their people.

Aside the Governor of Abia State, Mr Alex Otti, that has taken up the challenge by instituting concrete proactive security measures to stem the tide of unprecedented insecurity, other South-East Governors are urged to embrace these fundamental constitutional roles and duties of defending their citizens, by prioritising security in their daily activities.

The Anambra and Enugu State Governors, have lately adopted steps that could check these ugly attacks. But, the South-East region must synergise their collective proactive security mechanisms, to defeat terrorists and other armed non- State actors causing havoc and unleashing terror on the people of the Igbo States.

The Invasion of Amagu, Amaokwe, and Umunesha

The gruesome invasion of Amagu and two other villages in the Nkalaha community, Ishielu Local Government Area by suspected Fulani herdsmen, underscores the persistent security lapses and the alarming failure of Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies to protect citizens. This massacre highlights the urgent need for a re-evaluation of security frameworks in the South-East, including the controversial banning of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), which, despite its alleged affiliation with IPOB, was one of the few defensive structures standing against such aggression.

On the morning of Sunday, February 4, 2025, armed Fulani terrorists descended on Amagu, Amaokwe, and Umunesha villages in Ebonyi State. What followed was a bloodbath of unimaginable proportions – men, women, and children slaughtered, homes torched, and entire families thrown into despair. Initial reports placed the death toll at 10, but, as bodies were recovered from surrounding bushes, the number rose to 15, with many still missing.

The Ebonyi State Deputy Governor, Princess Patricia Obila, while visiting the crime scene, expressed the Government’s shock and dismay at the killings. She issued a 24-hour ultimatum to security agencies to arrest the perpetrators – an order that, going by the Nigerian security forces’ track record, may likely yield no tangible result. How many times have we seen State and Federal officials make grandiose declarations, only for the killers to vanish into thin air? How often have families been left to mourn their loved ones, with no semblance of justice in sight?

The ineffectiveness of Nigeria’s security forces in curtailing these atrocities, is no longer a subject of debate. It has become glaringly obvious, that the very agencies tasked with safeguarding lives and properties have either been compromised, or lack the capacity to act decisively. Time and again, communities have raised alarms over suspicious movements and looming threats, only to have their concerns dismissed or ignored until tragedy strikes.

The case of Ebonyi is no different. Traditional rulers and community leaders had been engaging in mediation efforts between Agila in Benue State and Fulani herders since January 20, 2025. Yet, despite their proactive approach, the herdsmen still struck with deadly force. Where were the security agencies during this build-up? Why did they fail to act on intelligence, that could have prevented the attack?

This failure is not accidental. In the past, reports have surfaced of some security operatives, aiding or shielding the very terrorists they are meant to neutralise. The reluctance of the Military and Police to go after these killers with the same zeal used against other groups, is a glaring indication of bias and complicity.

In the face of this glaring security collapse, the banning of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) by the Federal Government raises fundamental questions. Regardless of its affiliation with IPOB, ESN was, in its prime, the only group actively defending communities from Fulani terrorist incursions. Established as a self-defence outfit, ESN was a direct response to the Federal Government’s failure to protect the South-East from incessant attacks.

Yet, rather than strengthen its operational guidelines and bring it under proper regional security oversight, the Government chose to outlaw it while leaving the region exposed. The irony here is that, while ESN was disbanded and its members hunted down, Fulani terrorists have continued to operate freely, wreaking havoc on defenceless communities. This lopsided approach to security management, has further fuelled resentment, deepened ethnic divisions, and emboldened the perpetrators of violence.

The Ebonyi Attacks

The Ebonyi massacre, like many before it, must not be swept under the carpet. Justice must be served, and a comprehensive security overhaul is long overdue. The Government must make good on its promise to fish out the killers. Security agencies must track down and bring every single perpetrator to justice. There should be no leniency or clandestine negotiations, that allow these terrorists to escape the full wrath of the law.

If ESN is unacceptable to the Federal Government, an alternative regional security force must be established and legalised, to provide protection where Federal agencies have failed. The South-East must not be left defenceless. The Government must introduce and enforce stringent punishments, for armed herdsmen and terrorists who attack communities. Life imprisonment or even the death penalty should be considered, for those found guilty of mass killings.

Instead of focusing military operations on unarmed agitators, the Nigerian Army and Police must be strategically positioned in areas prone to terrorist attacks. The number of security operatives in Ebonyi and other vulnerable South-Eastern States, must be significantly increased. The Government should encourage and equip local vigilante groups, to complement formal security agencies. These groups, familiar with their terrain, would be invaluable in intelligence gathering and rapid response.

The Ebonyi State Government, in conjunction with the Federal Government, must provide adequate compensation to the families of those slain in the attack. Many of these victims were breadwinners, and their families should not be left in economic distress. The root of these conflicts lies in unrestricted open grazing. The Federal and State Government must enforce existing anti-open grazing laws and establish ranching systems, to prevent violent clashes between farmers and herders.

A National Disgrace

The continued massacre of South-Eastern citizens by Fulani terrorists, is a national disgrace and a failure of governance. The Ebonyi killings should serve as a wake-up call to leaders at all levels – if they refuse to act decisively, history will judge them as accomplices in the bloodshed.

The banning of ESN without a viable security alternative, has left the region exposed. If the Federal Government is truly concerned about peace and stability, it must reverse its discriminatory security policies and ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of region or ethnicity, enjoys the full protection of the law.

No more press statements. No more empty rhetoric. It is time for action. If the Government fails to act now, the South-East must brace itself for more carnage, and the people will have no choice but to take their destiny into their own hands.

Going Forward: A Holistic Solution

A key point towards achieving a holistic solution to the rising security threats to the South-East region, is for all and sundry to embrace security of lives and property as the very core of their collective and individual duties. The need to build trust amongst the people on the security forces of Nigeria is strategic towards building formidable human intelligence, which serves as an effective and efficient bulwark against all sorts of violent threats against the lives and property of the people of the South East. The Governments of the five States of the South East should emulate the South West security structural model, and replicate the South East kind of Àmòtèkun that has proven to be a hugely successful venture by the South West States.

The political leaders should galvanise the buy-in of the critical stakeholders, including youth organisations, religious, traditional and organised civil society organisations, so as to implement a comprehensive security overhaul and enforce measures to prevent violent attacks across the South-East States.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, was quoted recently as stating that security is everybody’s business, urging Nigerians to provide the necessary information that would aid security officials’ operations. This is a fact and I think it’s most appropriate that citizens embrace this citizenship role of speaking out whenever they notice strange persons in their communities, or see strange things happening around them. Whenever you see something, then say something, so something is done to put down any threats against stability of the society and the security of the people.

Besides, General Christopher Musa stated the aforesaid , while delivering his address at the 48th Annual National Conference of the Muslim Elders Association of Nigeria.

The Convention had the theme: “Making Living Worthwhile for All: Islamic Solutions to Economic and Security Challenges”. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Association was created to promote peace, foster brotherhood, enhance leadership values, and provide humanitarian services. Represented by Major General Shuab Bashir, the CDS further stated that, collaboration with relevant agencies would aid the quest to address the economic and security challenges in the country.

“Security is everybody’s business; everyone must be involved. It should not be left to the security agencies alone. People must give us useful information”, he said.

While corroborating the position of the CDS, the representative of the Police Commissioner in the FCT, Mr Uba Alkali, said that effective security required the collective efforts of all citizens. “Security is everyone’s responsibility. I urge you all to work with the Police to serve humanity”, he said. (NAN)

The President should make it as a policy to task the security Commanders to be up and doing in their respective beats, and there has to be a deliberate policy of reward and punishment for acts done by the military and security operatives to stem the tide of terrorism, just as failures must be punished deploying the extant laws and the established rules of engagement. By this way, the society will realise the enormous benefits of everyone working harmoniously, to defend themselves and their communities against internal insurrection and internal attacks.

Emmanuel Onwubiko, Founder, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA); Past National Commissioner, National Human Rights Commission of Nigeria

Governance and the Burden of Herdsmen Menace in Nigeria

Dr Emeka Ejikonye

Brigadier-General Togun’s Interview

Recently, I watched retired Brigadier-General A. Kunle Togun, of the infamous Dele Giwa bombing saga, during the Ibrahim Babangida military era, in an interactive interview on YouTube. In the very hard-hitting, frank and blunt exchange, the tough military veteran, openly confessed and lamented his handicap at containing the menace of what Nigerians have come to refer to as “Fulani Herdsmen”. This was while he served as the Oyo State Chairman of Amotekun, the collective local vigilante group established by Governors of Nigeria’s Southwest States during the Presidency of Muhammadu Buhari. To be clear, Kunle Togun is a battle- dried Army General, whose deployment to war-torn Liberia in 1992/93 for combat mission, I personally witnessed as a post-graduate student at the University of Calabar. Back then, Togun served as the Commanding Officer of the 13th Motorised Infantry Brigade. I am no longer quite sure if it was not under his command that Nigerian troops deployed to Bakassi Peninsula, in the midnight of 31st December, 1993.

General Togun started by recalling the famous statement by the late supreme leader of Nigeria, General Sani Abacha, that if a national security breach lasts for more than 48 hours, the government in power has a hand in it. Then, he proceeded to point to the influx of Fulani herdsmen into the Southern parts of Nigeria, with particular reference to Yorubaland, and pointedly blamed the Federal Government of Nigeria under former President Buhari for this development. To buttress the point, he recalled the well-publicised meeting of the Fulani National Movement (FUNAM) in Kano about five or six years ago, after which the conveners issued a communique proclaiming that Allah has given them the land of Nigeria. They went ahead to invite all their Fulani brethren in West and Central Africa to start coming to Nigeria to claim their divine inheritance. And, as they come, they should be “fully armed”, because “violence is the only language Nigerians understand”.

Togun recalled that all this while, President Buhari kept mute, however, when Nigerians started questioning why the “Herdsmen” were bearing Kalashnikov rifles, the President was quick to respond that the guns were for the protection of their cows. My very notable takeaways from this very lucid and vivid interview by General Togun is, “a General is a soldier for life”; in the military, when foreigners enter your territory, carrying arms, they are described as “invaders” and the military command is, “hunt them down like rabbits and eliminate them”.

CDS, General Chris Musa’s Interview

Before this interview held with General Togun, I had watched two equally very captivating, frank and intellectually-nourishing interviews granted by the current Chief of Defence Staff, General Chris G. Musa, on national television. I love watching and listening to his interviews. In one of those interactive sessions, this highest-ranking military officer in Nigeria today, himself, boldly confessed that the insecurity challenges in Northwestern Nigeria, has its root in the age-long inter-ethnic conflict between the aboriginal Hausa farmers and their Fulani pastoralist conquerors. How else can the fact be more authenticated? In the second interview, Gen. Musa made the very brilliant distinction between ‘kinetic’ and ‘non-kinetic’ approaches, to addressing the insecurity challenges ravaging Nigeria. He noted that the military can only solve about 30% of the problem, while the remaining 70% will require broader Government interventions, through optimal performance in public service delivery to eliminate poverty and improve the quality of livelihood of the citizenry. In my view, this is power speaking truth to power; a very rare occurrence in Nigeria. Kai! But, for this glorified office of redundancy!

The first time I saw the long simmering conflict between the Hausa and their Fulani brethren brought to the fore, was in the BBC Africa eye documentary titled, “The Bandit Warlords of Zamfara”. For the first time, I was exposed to the root-cause of the insecurity problem bedevilling Northwestern Nigeria. It was so revealing. I was not surprised, when I later heard that the producers were under intense pressure not to release the documentary.

Questions

From these revelations, two questions keep nagging my mind. First, if former President Buhari was a myopic, self-serving religious-zealot and ethnic-jingoist who was blindly driven by primordial and primitive religious and tribal bigotry, what about the incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu? Granted, President Tinubu is a Muslim, but is he also a myopic, self-serving religious zealot? Personally, I do not see him as such. For one, if Tinubu is driven by religious bigotry, he would not be married to a Christian Pentecostal Pastor. Did I hear someone chuckle that the average Yoruba Muslim, particularly, from the Lagos, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti State axis, will always drink his Gulder at “lagbo-lagbo” in the midst of his religious fervour? The zealotry tends to grow as one moves Northwards from Osun through Oyo to Kwara States. Even at that, my broda, lef mata; na we we! We know ourselves.

From the viewpoint of tribe, President Tinubu is a full-blooded Yoruba man from Southwestern Nigeria, the zone that General Togun asserted to be under the siege of Fulani imperialism. Being, therefore, Yoruba and not Fulani, Tinubu cannot be said to be driven by the same primordial and primitive sense of ethnocentrism as former President Buhari. So, what is the disposition of Mr President to the bold-faced revelations by General Togun? Is he behind those who frustrated the General in his determined efforts to rid Oyo State of the herdsmen menace? If yes, what would be the motive of Mr President? One is just wondering.

Secondly, what is the Tinubu Presidency doing about the prescription of General Musa, for 70% non-kinetic intervention by Government to resolve the insecurity challenges in Nigeria? The way I see it, the recent creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development by Mr President is probably his response in this direction. However, the question is, what is his charge to the Minister who is superintending over this field of bureaucratic activity in public service delivery? What is the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of Mr President for the Ministry of Livestock Development?

I have always believed that the primary means of eliminating the mass poverty that is currently ravaging our citizenry, is through a coordinated-approach to the forward and backward linkage of the agricultural and industrial (that is, manufacturing) sectors. When applied to this newly-created Ministry of Livestock Development to address the menace of farmer-herder clashes, I envision a scenario of venture-capital relationship between the aboriginal Hausa landowners and their assimilated Fulani brethren. Thus, the Hausa will contribute their land as equity, while the Fulani will inject the financial muscle. Nigerians know that they have this in quantum now, particularly, after the eight years of the Buhari debacle. Rather than have the cash stashed away idly in foreign banks, or buried in GP tanks or underground pits, Government should find a subtle means of appealing to them to put the money into productive use through this venture- capital route. Then, Government would further plead with the Fulani, to recall their cattle from the various parts of Nigeria into these ranches.

The product of this public policy direction, is legion. To mention a few, it would provide both parties with a joint-venture and mutually-beneficial stake, in the industrialisation of Nigeria. The very expansive multiple hectarage of ranches and farmlands, would serve for modern industrialised breeding and cultivation of both livestock and cash crops. The benefit will be high-quality dairy and plant products, that can compete on the global stage. This way, the multitude of able-bodied young men who ran away from their homelands due to the challenges of insecurity and now roam and menace the streets of our urban areas as scavengers of trash, will automatically return to the comfort of their homes for gainful employment within their local cultural and tradition setting. Ultimately, the Hausa and their Fulani brethren will start to live in harmony.

Conclusion

However, to achieve these lofty objectives, Government must, alongside, initiate a mass reorientation of our Fulani brethren to adjust their mindset into appreciating that human culture and tradition is evolutionary and dynamic. They cannot continue to live, and bask in the euphoria of their historical nomadic lifestyle. There is absolutely nothing that says that, the Fulani cannot live in close harmony with the rest of Nigerians. Government must make them understand and accept that, Nigeria is not their divine inheritance; the life of a cow is not more precious than that of a human; and every human has the right to religious freedom. Indeed, in the ethnographic history and mapping of the earthly territory called Nigeria today, the Fulani are the last group of people to migrate into the area, and there is no geographical entity therein called “Fulaniland”.

This is wherein the Ministries of Education, Information and National Orientation, must come into play in Government intervention. The mass reorientation programme should be directed at altering the psyche of our Fulani brethren, particularly, the pastoralist segment amongst them. My recommendation in this regard, is for Government to adopt a policy of harnessing the innate psychological disposition of the sedentary Fulani, in persuading and convincing their nomadic brethren on the need and benefits of settling down to a joyful and healthy lifestyle. This is an approach to cultural reorientation by the culture, from within the culture. It is certainly a negation of the divine order, to continue to believe that one must live and survive through violence and bloodletting. Our Fulani compatriots should please understand that, they just cannot continue to live and survive in the forest in perpetuity. Not in this age and time. This is a very primitive mode of human survival under Existence. Humanity, that has evolved far beyond this. For goodness sake, 1802 is over 200 years from 2025. The Federal Government must do all within its power, to stop imperialistic tendencies in whatever guise in Nigeria. The policy approach should be “carrot and stick”.

Dr Emeka Ejikonye has a background in History and Public Administration, with Specialisation in Public Budgeting