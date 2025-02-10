UNUEDO Renaissance Raises the  Alarm over Worsening Political Crisis in Edo

Wale Igbintade

UNUEDO Renaissance, an association of Edo State professionals both within Nigeria and in the Diaspora, has raised serious concerns over the escalating political instability and unrest in the state.

The association issued a statement following an emergency meeting, during which members reviewed the current political climate, particularly the Edo State Election Petition Tribunal and the dismissal of the 18 Local Government Area chairpersons.

The association expressed its belief that a swift resolution of these issues is critical to easing political tensions and preventing further violence between political factions and their supporters.

In a statement signed by the President, Mr. Nuhu Yakubu, and the General Secretary, Mr. Nelson Wilbert, the association welcomed the decision of the Edo State Election Petition Tribunal to relocate to Abuja, citing threats to law and order in Benin.

They called on the judiciary to act swiftly and fairly, ensuring justice is both delivered and perceived to be delivered, as it is the last hope for the common people.

The association condemned the actions of non-state actors who have contributed to the disruption of peace and electoral processes in the state.

It called on political leaders to rein in their supporters and stop using violence to settle political disputes. UNUEDO emphasised that governance is about the welfare of the people, not politics, and urged all political parties to respect the rule of law.

UNUEDO Renaissance called on law enforcement agencies to stand firm against intimidation from political thugs.

The association condemned recent acts of disrespect towards law enforcement officers and urged the federal government to ensure the judicial process remains free from interference.

UNUEDO appealed to the Edo State Government to prioritise law and order to ensure lasting peace, which is essential for attracting investment and development.

They urged the state government to address politically motivated violence and emphasised the governor’s responsibility as the chief security officer to ensure peace.

On the tensions surrounding the sacking of local government chairpersons, UNUEDO urged all parties to respect the rule of law and allow the judicial process to resolve the matter without further unrest.

They called on politicians to act in the best interests of the people and submit to legal processes.

The association called on traditional rulers and religious leaders to play an active role in fostering peace and unity in their communities, highlighting the importance of Edo State’s deep ancestral ties.

Given the current unrest surrounding local governance, UNUEDO called on the Federal Government and the National Assembly to review the structure and autonomy of local governments across Nigeria.

They urged a resolution of the complexities that have emerged in their relationship with state governments.

UNUEDO reminded the public of the vision, resilience, and leadership of the founding fathers of Edo State, stressing that their values—rooted in law, education, self-reliance, and mutual respect—remain vital today. Despite political challenges, the association urged the people of Edo State to unite and embrace these enduring principles.

The Association called for renewed commitment to resolving differences peacefully and reclaiming Edo State’s status as an intellectual and entrepreneurial powerhouse in Nigeria. They highlighted the state’s strategic location and abundant resources as key to its future success.