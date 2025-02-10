Championing the Call to Unlock Africa’s Creative Economy through Digital Transformation

In an era where digital innovation is reshaping global industries, Africa stands at a crucial intersection of culture and technology. With a rich cultural heritage and a rapidly expanding creative sector, the continent has a unique opportunity to harness its artistic and historical wealth for economic growth and global influence. Recognising this potential, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC) recently convened its 2025 Public Lecture to explore how Africa’s cultural assets can be leveraged in the digital age

On January 28, 2025, the Exhibition Pavilion at the International Conference Centre in Abuja witnessed the gathering of intellectual and cultural discourse as the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC) hosted its annual public lecture.

Themed “Cultural Renaissance and the Creative Economy: Harnessing African and Diaspora Cultural Resources for Digital Transformation,” the event brought together scholars, cultural enthusiasts, and industry leaders to explore the synergy between Africa’s rich cultural heritage and the fast-growing digital economy.

In attendance were the DG of the National Gallery of Art, Mr. Ahmed Sodangi; Dr. Ali Nuhu, the Managing Director, Nigerian Film Corporation; Ms. Nmadili Okwumabua, the Executive Director/Founder, Community Planning & Design Initiative Africa (CPDI); and the guest Lecturer, Professor Victor S. Dugga.

Also contributing to the rich discourse were the Executive Director, Nigerian Film and Video Censors Board, Dr. Shaibu Hussaini; the Head, Department of Fine and Applied Arts, University of Abuja, Dr. Tochukwu; and the DG, National Council for Arts and Culture, Dr. Obi Asika.

Highlighting the Immense Potential of Africa’s Cultural Wealth

In her welcome address, Hon. Aisha Adamu-Augie, the Director-General of CBAAC, set the tone for the discussions by highlighting the immense potential of Africa’s cultural wealth as a driver of innovation and economic expansion.

She posited that as they gathered at the intersection of culture, creativity, and technology to explore the vast potential of Africa’s cultural resources in driving digital transformation and economic growth, they “recognise that our cultural heritage is a treasure trove of creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship, waiting to be further harnessed and showcased to the rest of the world.”

Hon. Adamu-Augie also reflected on Africa’s long history of cultural ingenuity, from the ancient pyramids of Egypt to contemporary expressions of Afrofuturism, stressing the role of cultural identity in technological and creative advancements.

She noted: “From the ancient pyramids of Egypt to the vibrant Afrofuturism of contemporary Africa, our cultural expressions have always been at the forefront of human innovation and creativity.”

She further emphasised that digital transformation presents a unique opportunity for Africa to use its cultural heritage not only for economic growth but also for greater cultural exchange and global recognition.

“The digital revolution now offers us a unique opportunity to leverage our cultural resources to promote cultural exchange and collaboration, and to drive economic growth and development.”

Exploring Strategies to Boost Africa’s Creative Economy Potentials

The keynote address was delivered by Professor Dugga, a leading scholar in African studies, who provided a deep analysis of the African creative economy’s potential. He explored the vast opportunities within the sector and how digital tools could help expand its reach. Professor Dugga remarked: “By leveraging digital tools, we can amplify our cultural narratives, making them accessible to a broader audience while preserving their authenticity.”

Following his lecture, a panel discussion featuring industry experts and cultural entrepreneurs further dissected the theme. Panelists explored practical strategies for transforming cultural assets into economically viable digital products.

One panelist discussed how African fashion brands have successfully used e-commerce platforms to break into global markets, capitalising on the growing popularity of Afrocentric designs. Another panellist delved into the evolution of Nollywood, highlighting how digital streaming services have enabled Nigerian films to reach wider audiences, boosting the industry’s global influence.

Challenges and Opportunities in Africa’s Creative Economy

Despite the enormous potential of Africa’s creative economy, several challenges persist. The discussions at the lecture touched on critical issues such as inadequate infrastructure, limited access to funding, and the need for capacity building. The panelists and attendees agreed that these barriers must be addressed for the industry to thrive.

There was a strong call for greater collaboration between governments, private sector stakeholders, and cultural institutions to create a more enabling environment for Africa’s creative industries. Discussions also pointed to the importance of policy reforms that encourage investment in cultural and creative enterprises.

A Call to Action

As the event drew to a close, Hon. Aisha Adamu-Augie reaffirmed the need for Africa to fully embrace its creative economy, ensuring that culture remains at the heart of technological advancements. She encouraged all stakeholders to work together towards a cultural and economic renaissance.

“As we explore some of the themes and ideas discussed today, I implore you all to join us on this journey of discovery and innovation. Let us work together to unlock the full potential of Africa’s creative economy, and to promote a cultural renaissance that celebrates our diversity, creativity, and resilience.”

The CBAAC 2025 Public Lecture not only deepened discussions on the role of culture in digital transformation but also reinforced the urgent need to preserve and monetise Africa’s cultural heritage. As digital platforms continue to redefine the global creative landscape, Africa is well-positioned to harness its artistic and cultural wealth to drive economic growth and global recognition.

