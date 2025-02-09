In Lookman’s Absence, Four-star Retegui Helps Atalanta Crush Verona

With Ademola Lookman just recovering from knee knock that has sidelined him for a couple of weeks, Mateo Retegui scored four goals – including a first-half hat-trick – yesterday as Atalanta crushed Verona 5-0 to strengthen their grip on third place in Serie A.

Atalanta entered Saturday’s game four points clear of fourth-placed Juventus following the Bianconeri’s dramatic win at Como on Friday, but they had no trouble extending that gap.

Retegui’s first two goals came in the 21st and 25th minutes, his first a tap-in after Charles De Ketelaere hit the post and his second coming after a fine assist from Berat Djimsiti.

Ederson made it 3-0 when he curled home following a fine solo run, but this victory was all about Retegui.

He clinched the match ball shortly before the break, applying another poacher’s finish after new arrival Stefan Posch hit the upright.

The Italy international then completed the rout in the 56th minute, volleying home following a neat pass from Marten de Roon.

Atalanta remain third with 50 points, four points off leaders Napoli and one behind second-placed Inter, though both of those teams have games to play this weekend.

Retegui is the first player to score four goals in a Serie A match since September 2023, when Lautaro Martinez did so for Inter in a 4-0 win at Salernitana.

He is the sixth player with a four-goal haul in one of Europe’s top 10 leagues this season, and the first since the turn of the year.

With 20 goals in 24 league appearances this campaign, Retegui has recorded the strongest goalscoring start by an Atalanta player in any Serie A season.

One attachment • Scanned by Gmail

ReplyReply allForwardAdd reaction

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=1&hl=en&mc=KAIwAZoBFDoScGludG9fOHc0c2Vmbmw5OTY5ogE7GgIQADICUAA6AhABSgQIARABWgIIAGoCCAFyAggBegIIAogBAZIBAhABmgEEGAEgAKIBAhAA4gECCACyAQcYAyAAKgExwgECIAHYAQE&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1739068765965