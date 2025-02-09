  • Sunday, 9th February, 2025

In Lookman’s Absence, Four-star Retegui Helps Atalanta Crush Verona

Sport | 2 hours ago

With Ademola Lookman just recovering from knee knock that has sidelined him for a couple of weeks, Mateo Retegui scored four goals – including a first-half hat-trick – yesterday as Atalanta crushed Verona 5-0 to strengthen their grip on third place in Serie A.

Atalanta entered Saturday’s game four points clear of fourth-placed Juventus following the Bianconeri’s dramatic win at Como on Friday, but they had no trouble extending that gap.

Retegui’s first two goals came in the 21st and 25th minutes, his first a tap-in after Charles De Ketelaere hit the post and his second coming after a fine assist from Berat Djimsiti.

Ederson made it 3-0 when he curled home following a fine solo run, but this victory was all about Retegui.

He clinched the match ball shortly before the break, applying another poacher’s finish after new arrival Stefan Posch hit the upright.

The Italy international then completed the rout in the 56th minute, volleying home following a neat pass from Marten de Roon.

Atalanta remain third with 50 points, four points off leaders Napoli and one behind second-placed Inter, though both of those teams have games to play this weekend.

Retegui is the first player to score four goals in a Serie A match since September 2023, when Lautaro Martinez did so for Inter in a 4-0 win at Salernitana. 

He is the sixth player with a four-goal haul in one of Europe’s top 10 leagues this season, and the first since the turn of the year.

With 20 goals in 24 league appearances this campaign, Retegui has recorded the strongest goalscoring start by an Atalanta player in any Serie A season.

One attachment • Scanned by Gmail

ReplyReply allForwardAdd reaction

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=1&hl=en&mc=KAIwAZoBFDoScGludG9fOHc0c2Vmbmw5OTY5ogE7GgIQADICUAA6AhABSgQIARABWgIIAGoCCAFyAggBegIIAogBAZIBAhABmgEEGAEgAKIBAhAA4gECCACyAQcYAyAAKgExwgECIAHYAQE&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1739068765965

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.