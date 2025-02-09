Female Trailblazers Behind the Lens

The Nigerian film industry, popularly known as Nollywood, has continued to grow significantly despite infrastructural and other challenges. Over the years, the industry has positioned itself as a global powerhouse in storytelling, creativity, and cultural representation. A PwC Africa Entertainment and Media Outlook Report for 2022-2026 projected Nigeria’s media and entertainment sector to be worth $15 billion by 2025. Digital platforms such as Netflix, Showmax, Prime Video, and YouTube are responsible for this forecast as they are creating new opportunities for distribution and audience engagement, thereby enhancing Nigeria’s soft power on the global stage.

At the forefront of this transformation are Nigerian female filmmakers who, against all odds, continue to push the envelope by creating high-quality content that resonates with diverse audiences and promoting inclusion in the industry. Nollywood’s creative economy now employs over 2.5% of Nigeria’s workforce, with female-led productions driving job creation and international partnerships.

From drama to reality TV, their impact is undeniable as they redefine storytelling while contributing significantly to the nation’s creative economy. Below are some of the outstanding female filmmakers leading the trail.

Mo Abudu: The Visionary Pioneer

Nigerian media mogul, Mosunmola “Mo” Abudu stands at the forefront of Nollywood’s global evolution. As the founder of EbonyLife Media, Abudu has made her mark with high-profile projects like ‘Fifty,’ ‘The Wedding Party’ franchise, and ‘Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman. Her groundbreaking collaborations with global platforms such as Netflix, Sony Pictures and AMC Networks have paved the way for international co-productions. Under her leadership, EbonyLife has also nurtured new talent through initiatives like the EbonyLife Creative Academy, ensuring a pipeline of skilled professionals for the industry.

As a leader in Nigeria’s creative economy, she recently introduced Naija Creates, an initiative aimed at promoting and exporting excellence across Nigeria’s creative industries, including film, arts, food, music, and fashion, among others, as part of her commitment to the sector’s growth.

Funke Akindele: Box Office Queen

Funke Akindele has mastered the art of blending humour, cultural insights, and bold cinematic vision. Renowned for her iconic Jenifa franchise, Akindele has consistently redefined success in the Nigerian film industry. Her 2022 blockbuster, ‘Battle on Buka Street,’ smashed records by grossing over 1 billion. She followed this with the 2023 release ‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ another billion-naira triumph. Akindele’s latest masterpiece, ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa,’ has raised the bar even higher, becoming the fastest Nollywood film to gross 1 billion in just 19 days. This remarkable achievement cements her status as the first filmmaker in Nollywood history to have two films surpass the billion-naira mark within a single year. Akindele’s trailblazing career continues to inspire and reshape the boundaries of African cinema. Her ability to create relatable stories with widespread appeal has not only won her critical acclaim but has also cemented her as one of Nollywood’s most bankable filmmakers.

Bolanle Austen-Peters: Cultural Curator

Known for her theatrical brilliance, Bolanle Austen-Peters who recently celebrated her 56th birthday has expanded Nollywood’s horizons with films like ‘Collision Course,’ ‘Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’ and ‘House of Ga’a.’ Her work combines cinematic artistry with thought-provoking themes, shedding light on societal issues while entertaining audiences.

Austen-Peters also spearheads the development of live theatre in Nigeria, proving her versatility as a storyteller and cultural entrepreneur. She recently played a key role in the successful Lagos International Theatre Festival, held in November 2024, which brought together global performers and celebrated theatrical excellence with 25 stage plays, including three international showpieces.

Austen-Peters is dedicated to advancing the quality of storytelling in Africa, as part of this mission, she unveiled the BAP Film Village, a sprawling 10,000-acre facility in Epe, Lagos State. The village, featuring rolling hills, huts, and state-of-the-art amenities, serves as a hub for filmmakers, hosting production projects such as her Netflix film House of GA’A. The village is also open to film excursions.

Jade Osiberu: A Global Storyteller

Jade Osiberu has redefined modern Nollywood by embracing diverse genres and platforms. From her early success with ‘Gidi Up’ on YouTube to cinema hits like ‘Isoken’ and streaming successes like ‘Brotherhood,’ ‘Gangs of Lagos’ and most recently ‘Christmas in Lagos,’ she has seamlessly blended cultural authenticity with universal themes, underscoring her versatility as a director, producer, and writer. Her work continues to push Nollywood to new creative heights, making her a true innovator in the industry

Ruth Kadiri: The People’s Producer

Ruth Kadiri has emerged as a Nollywood powerhouse, leveraging YouTube to connect with over 2.73 million subscribers. Her platform features emotionally charged, relatable stories, short films, and behind-the-scenes content, drawing millions of monthly views. Kadiri’s grassroots storytelling not only entertains global audiences but also fuels job creation and highlights the power of digital platforms in Nollywood’s evolution.

Kemi Adetiba: The Visualist

Kemi Adetiba’s ‘The Wedding Party’ remains one of Nollywood’s highest-grossing films, but it’s her subsequent projects that truly showcased her prowess. ‘King of Boys’ and its sequel series, ‘The Return of the King,’ revolutionized Nollywood by delivering complex, politically charged narratives. The series ranked among Netflix’s top 10 globally, a testament to its universal appeal.

Adetiba’s bold approach to storytelling and meticulous production quality have positioned her as one of Nollywood’s most influential filmmakers. Her work has opened doors for a new genre of politically and socially conscious filmmaking in the industry.

Uche Ikejimba: Reality TV and Scripted Drama Mastermind

She is one of Nigeria’s foremost reality TV producers, serving as a line producer for Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show, ‘Big Brother Naija’ and a showrunner for its high-profile Reunion shows. Her work on BBNaija season 8 themed All Stars, recorded over one billion votes during its 10-week run. She has also helmed the production of other Africa Magic reality hits like ‘Shoot Your Shot,’ ‘Come Play Naija,’ ‘Husband Material’ and ‘Overall Best.’

As the founder of Blink Africa, Ikejimba has also made her mark in drama with hits like ‘Unmarried,’ ‘Dilemma,’ and ‘AGU,’ Showmax’s first original legal drama. Her expansive body of work repertoire solidifies her reputation as a creative force across genres.

Mary Remmy Njoku: Local Talent and African Storytelling Champion

As the founder of ROK Studios, Mary Remy Njoku has built a production powerhouse that churns out content loved by millions. With ROK’s acquisition by CANAL+, Njoku has expanded the reach of African stories to Francophone Africa and beyond. Her projects include fan-favourite films like ‘Husbands of Lagos’ and ‘Throne,’ which resonate with both local and diaspora audiences.

Tope Oshin: Diversity Advocate

Tope Oshin’s portfolio spans award-winning films like ‘Up North’ and ‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore.’ A vocal advocate for women’s representation in film, Oshin’s projects often explore themes of identity, gender, and inclusion. She is also a mentor to budding filmmakers, ensuring more women find opportunities in Nollywood.