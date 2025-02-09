Bode George Laments Government’s Failure to Address Unemployment, Poverty, Demands Governance Overhaul

Wale Igbintade

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has condemned the widespread poverty, youth unemployment, and hopelessness currently plaguing Nigeria.

He blamed the federal government for failing to address Nigeria’s poverty and youth unemployment.



The PDP chieftain questioned the justification for the present state of despair faced by the Nigerian masses and called for a complete overhaul of the country’s management and governance.

Speaking at a media event hosted by the Giant Women in Media, led by Clementina Olomu, in Lagos, the veteran politician stressed that Nigeria, which is blessed with abundant human and natural resources, has the potential to become one of the greatest nations globally.



However, he attributed the nation’s ongoing struggles to the mismanagement of these resources.

For Nigeria to realise its full potential, George emphasised the need for change in how the country is run.

He insisted: “We can’t continue to live in denial and pretend that nothing is wrong.”

He urged the current administration to listen to the cries of the people who voted them into office, lamenting that Nigerians are suffering despite the country’s vast resources.



George called for the government to prioritise creating employment opportunities for the youth, lowering fuel prices, and addressing the adverse effects of the fuel subsidy removal, which he claimed has made life unbearable for millions.

The elder statesman also advocated for the establishment of skill acquisition centers to help young people acquire useful trades and become productive members of society.

In addition, George criticised Nigeria’s current constitution, describing it as a relic of military rule that is fundamentally flawed.



He questioned state governors’ continued reliance on the federal government for financial support, likening it to running a unitary system of government rather than a federal one.

He stressed that resources in each region should be managed locally for more efficient governance.

He further pointed out that Nigeria is rich in minerals across its various regions but suffers from poor management and misapplication of these resources.



Speaking on the country’s deep-rooted problems, George identified ethnicity and religious bigotry as major factors hindering Nigeria’s progress.

These “twin evils,” he said, were inherited from colonialism and have overshadowed competence and promoted mediocrity.

On the matter of insecurity, George argued that the key to addressing the crisis lies in education, poverty reduction, and the creation of state police.



He believes that well-educated youth, with their basic needs met, are less likely to fall prey to insurgency and manipulation by malicious actors.

Additionally, George made a compelling case for state police, explaining that Nigeria’s federal system, modeled after the US, should also embrace localised policing.



He argued that state police would provide jobs for youths, be more attuned to the local environment, and understand the culture of the people, thus making policing more effective and efficient.