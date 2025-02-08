Segun Aina: Celebrating Visionary Leader at 70

Ayomide Erhabor





On January 31, 2025, Dr. Lawrence Olusegun Aina celebrated his 70th birthday with series of distinguished events in Lagos.

The day’s proceedings commenced with a solemn service at the Church of the Assumption in Ikoyi, followed by a grand reception and colloquium at The Hall on Musa Yar’Adua Street, also in Ikoyi. Thereafter, thanksgiving Mass was held at the Church of the Assumption. The Mass was graced by several high-ranking clergies, including bishops from various dioceses. Notably, the Bishop of Osogbo Diocese, Most Reverend John Akin Oyejola, and the Bishop of Oyo Diocese, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, were in attendance. The homily delivered during the Mass highlighted Aina’s unwavering faith and his significant contributions to the church and society at large.

The congregation included dignitaries such as former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who graced the occasion before his early departure, and the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat. The Deputy Governor of Osun State, Kola Adewusi, was also present, reflecting Aina’s broad influence across Nigeria’s political and social spheres.

Their presence underscored the high esteem in which Aina is held, as a man whose life’s work has touched many beyond his immediate circles. Aina’s loving wife, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Aina, and their daughter, Dr. Morounkeji Aina, stood by his side throughout the day, radiating pride and affection. Their heartfelt tributes during the reception later in the day were met with warm applause, as they spoke about his dedication not only as a public figure but also as a devoted family man.

Following the Mass, guests transitioned to The Hall on Musa Yar’Adua Street for the reception and colloquium. The venue was exquisitely decorated, reflecting the celebratory yet dignified nature of the occasion. As Aina entered, he was met with a standing ovation, a testament to the profound respect and admiration he commands.

Among the distinguished guests was Senator Ibikunle Amosun, former Governor of Ogun State, who paid his respects and shared a few words before departing. His presence, alongside other notable figures, highlighted Aina’s enduring connections within Nigeria’s leadership landscape.

The event was steered by adept programme directors: Akin Morakinyo, Registrar and CEO of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), and Folasade Femi-Lawal, Country Manager of MasterCard. Their engaging demeanour added a lively touch to the proceedings. In a light-hearted moment, they jested about how Aina, at 70, remains youthful and relatable across all generations, dubbing him: “70 years younger.”

The celebration featured a plethora of goodwill messages from various dignitaries. The Deputy Governor of Osun State delivered a heartfelt speech, expressing the state’s pride in Aina and conveying the governor’s commendations.

Similarly, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, in a message, lauded Aina’s contributions to the state’s development and his exemplary leadership in the financial sector.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, before his departure, shared fond memories of his interactions with Aina, praising his integrity, vision, and unwavering commitment to national growth.

A highlight of the colloquium was the keynote address delivered by Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, founder of Future Africa and Co-founder of Flutterwave and Andela. Titled, “Leading Without Authority,” the speech delved into modern leadership paradigms, emphasising that leadership transcends political realms.

Aboyeji praised Aina’s unique ability to unite stakeholders from diverse sectors, including banks, tech giants, and international corporations, thereby exerting significant influence beyond Nigeria and Africa. He highlighted how many contemporary leaders struggle with perspective and the ability to inspire collective purpose – qualities Aina has consistently demonstrated throughout his career. Aboyeji noted that his leadership is even more commendable at this stage of his life, as he continues to serve as a beacon of wisdom and influence across generations.

The event also featured an insightful panel discussion moderated by Olufemi Awoyemi, Founder and Chairman of ProShare. The panelists were Funke Opeke, Founder and CEO of MainOne; Prof. Enase Okonedo, Vice Chancellor of Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos; Dr. John Momoh, Founder and CEO of Channels Television; and Patrick Akinwuntan, Academic Director at Lagos Business School and immediate past CEO of Ecobank.

They shared thought-provoking insights on Nigeria’s evolving fintech ecosystem, leadership dynamics, and the future of innovation in Africa. Each panelist reflected on Aina’s mentorship and influence within the financial and academic sectors, noting how his guidance has shaped many careers and institutions.

As the event drew to a close, Aina, visibly moved, expressed his gratitude to all in attendance. He reflected on his journey with humility and grace, reaffirming his commitment to service and mentorship. The celebration was not just a tribute to a life well-lived but also a powerful reminder of the impact one individual can have through leadership rooted in integrity, vision, and compassion.

The evening ended on a joyous note, with music, laughter, and heartfelt toasts to Aina’s health and continued success. His legacy, built on decades of excellence and service, remains an inspiration to all who know him.