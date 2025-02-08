Oyo/Osun Customs Rakes in N7.8bn in January

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Area Controller, Oyo/Osun Customs Area Command, Dr. Ben Oramalugo, yesterday, said the Command generated over N7.8 billion in revenue and seized contraband goods with a duty paid value of N202 million in the month of January.

He made the disclosure in Ibadan while addressing journalists on the Command’s scorecard for 2024 as well as for January 2025.



According to him, the feat was achieved despite the prevailing economic situation and the implementation of various fiscal policies aimed at boosting the economy.

The Customs boss listed the seizures to include 170 bags of 50kg foreign rice, 1,667 used tyres, 32 bales of used clothes, two sacks of used shoes and 40 kegs of 25 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), describing the Command’s revenue collection performance in 2024 as exceptional and respectable.



He said, “In 2024 the Command generated N82.2 billion for the federal government. The amount collected is 15.3 per cent higher than the N71.2 billion collected in 2023.

“The total revenue received in 2024 is the largest since the inception of the Command.”



Oramalugo added that the Command intercepted and seized smuggled goods with a Duty Paid Value of N202 million between December 20, 2024 and January 31.

“As we carried out these anti-smuggling operations, we remained focused on protecting the interests of local manufacturers and industries.

“Our efforts ensured that cheaper, substandard, and harmful goods were kept out of our markets, thereby allowing local producers to thrive and ensuring the health and safety of citizens,” he said.

He maintained that the interception and seizures had drastically reduced the smuggling of fake drugs and other contraband goods in the Command’s area of coverage, adding that the achievement would not have been possible without the personnel of the Command.