Gowon Urges Continued Engagement with Ex-ECOWAS Members 

.Warns against use of force, sanctions in resolving dispute

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Former Head of State and only surviving foundation member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), has called for the continued engagement with former members of the community.

Gowon who made the call recently in Abuja, at a roundtable on the future of ECOWAS, also advised leaders of the community to embrace dialogue in resolving most disputes rather than the use of force and sanctions.

It would be recalled that Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger had announced their withdrawal from the West African sub-regional group, following sanctions meted to them after the sacking of democratic governments by the military, in the three countries.

The roundtable which was organised by the Gusau Institute, had in attendance three other former presidents, which include; Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim B. Babangida, both of Nigeria and John Kufuor of Ghana.

Focus of the engagement was centred on how to enhance the peace, security and development of the West African subregion.

According to a communique issued yesterday, the roundtable created a forum for high-level stakeholders to engage in dialogue, addressing these critical issues and exploring cooperative solutions.

The hybrid event which featured both in-person and virtual participation, has discussions patterned along the Chatham House Rule (which ensures anonymity of speakers) was applied to promote an atmosphere of open and candid dialogue.

“General Yakubu Gowon, the last surviving founding member of ECOWAS, reflected on the organisation’s history and current challenges as it approaches its 50th anniversary. He emphasised the importance of dialogue and unity, advising against the use of force or sanctions against member-states.

“Gowon acknowledged the recent withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger but remains optimistic about ECOWAS’s future, stating that the organisation is not dead. He encouraged continued engagement with the departed members.

“He suggested inviting these countries to the 50th anniversary celebration, hoping for their eventual return to the fold,” the communique read in part.

A total of 46 persons including the four former Heads of State were said to have participated in the roundtable, which was co-chaired by Dr. Mohammad Ibn Chambas and Ambassador Usman Sark.

There were also speakers from Senegal, Algeria, Ghana, South Africa, The Gambia and Kenya. Also in attendance was a strong delegation from the ECOWAS Secretariat, led by Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

The meeting focused on discussing challenges and opportunities within ECOWAS as it approaches its 50th anniversary, with participants emphasising the importance of unity, dialogue, and regional integration.