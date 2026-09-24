Avoid Shaky Start, Presidential Aide, Adeboye, Charges Eagles 

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Grassroots Sports Development, Prince Adeyinka Anthony Adeboye, has charged the Super Eagles to avoid shaky start in their 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

The Eagles will on Friday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium face Madagascar in a Group L AFCON qualifier.

After the game against Madagascar, the Super Eagles will travel to Bissau to engage Guinea-Bissau in their second game of the series, a few days later.

Speaking on the qualifiers, Adeboye advised the Coach Eric Chelle led side to approach the games with patriotism and avoid the mistake that made Nigeria miss out at the last World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“My advise is that the Super Eagles should avoid complacency, be patriotic and take all the qualifying matches serious so as to avoid a repeat performance of what happened during the last World Cup qualifiers.

He reminded the players that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done a lot to improve the welfare of sportsmen and women in the country and as such they should reciprocate that gesture by putting in their best to enable Nigeria qualify for next year’s AFCON to be co- hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

“I want the Super Eagles to remember that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not taken the welfare of sportsmen and women for granted. He has always supported them both financially, morally and psychologically and as such, they should reciprocate that gesture by not disappointing Nigerians.

He finally reminded the Super Eagles that Madagascar, though ranked 104 by FIFA have improved tremendously and wouldn’t be a push over in Uyo.

“The Super Eagles should also realize that though the Coach Corentin Martins tutored side are ranked lowly by FIFA but the team having missed the last edition in Morocco will not take anything to chance this time around.

“It’s equally important to remind the Super Eagles that Madagascar

participated in the 2019 edition in Egypt, where they got to the quarter-finals and that the visitors will be drawing confidence from that edition where they defeated the Super Eagles 2-0 in the group stage and as such the Super Eagles must put in their best both in Uyo and in their next game against Guinea-Bissau,” he concluded.