Ethiopian Airlines Celebrates 2025 Chinese New Year

Charles Ajunwa

Ethiopian Airlines has celebrated the Chinese New Year 2025 with memorable events.

This event underscored Ethiopian Airlines’ commitment to fostering strong connections with Chinese communities worldwide.

Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ethiopian Airlines, Mesfin Tasew said, “At Ethiopian Airlines, we are thrilled to celebrate the Chinese New Year in a vibrant and meaningful way with the Chinese community and valued customers. This celebration is our way of honoring the unique traditions and rich cultural heritage of the Chinese people.

“Through events like these, we aim to create lasting memories for the Chinese community and esteemed customers and strengthen our bonds beyond air transportation services.”

Ethiopian Airlines was the first African Airline to establish direct flights to China, with the inaugural flight to Shanghai in February 1973. Since then, services have significantly expanded, making China one of the most important destinations.

Currently, Ethiopian Airlines operates more than 35 passenger flights per week to five major destinations in China: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Hong Kong. Additionally, cargo services reach eight cities, including Changsha, Ezhou Huahu, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Xiamen, and Zhengzhou.

To better serve Chinese customers, Ethiopian Airlines has a dedicated team of Chinese cabin crew and ground handlers who ensure a seamless and culturally enriching travel experience.

The airline sees China as an engine for future growth, noting the rise in the number of investors and businesspersons flying between China and Africa. This year’s celebration is a testament to Ethiopian Airlines’ ongoing efforts to promote cross-cultural understanding and to strengthen the bonds between the Chinese community and the rest of the world.