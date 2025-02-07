Uba Sani: An Award Well Deserved

Sadiq Barda explores the reasons behind Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State’s recognition as THISDAY/Arise News Governor of the Year, shedding light on the achievements and leadership qualities that earned him the award.

Last week, the crème de la crème of Nigeria’s elite, including titans of industry, gathered at the prestigious Eko Hotel in Lagos to commemorate the 30th anniversary of THISDAY Newspaper and the 12th anniversary of Arise TV. The event, a glittering confluence of the nation’s political and business aristocracy, was further adorned with the presentation of awards across various categories, honouring Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in leadership roles over the past year.

The award night was a symphony of elegance, a tapestry woven with threads of glamour, inspiration, and celebration. It was a night where time seemed to pause, and the air itself sparkled with the weight of achievement and the promise of dreams realised. It was a night where the past, present, and future converge – a celebration of milestones achieved and a ray of hope for aspirations yet to be fulfilled. It was a night to reward perseverance, innovation, and the indomitable spirit of those who dare to dream. It was indeed a night for the man at the helm of affairs in the Center of Learning. Among those celebrated was the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, a figure who shuns the limelight and rarely indulges in self-promotion. Yet, his quiet but revolutional leadership approach earned him the coveted title of “Governor of the Year.” This accolade was bestowed following a rigorous and meticulous evaluation by the organizers and editors of THISDAY Newspaper and the Arise News Group, who scrutinised his contributions with the precision of a master jeweler appraising a rare gem.

The award was undoubtedly well-deserved, considering his remarkable trajectory and the firm dedication he has demonstrated toward fostering good governance. Governor Sani has not only brought immense pride to the people of Kaduna State but has also been a source of great honour for his party, the All Progressives Congress. His exemplary performance has naturally garnered increased support for the party within the state.

Under Senator Sani’s stewardship, Kaduna State has metamorphosed, witnessing unprecedented strides in development over the past year. His achievements come as no surprise to those familiar with the governor’s trajectory. His journey, from a fiery activist to a compassionate politician, has been etched with a firm commitment to prioritizing the welfare of the people. Like a steadfast lighthouse guiding ships through turbulent waters, his leadership has consistently placed the concerns of the populace at the forefront, illuminating a path toward progress and prosperity.

Since transitioning from the Senate to the helm of Kaduna State in 2023, Sani has continued to embody the essence of a silent achiever. His governance is a masterclass in humility, focus, and an undiluted dedication to the people he serves. In a political ecosystem often dominated by theatrics, Governor Sani’s actions resonate like ripples across a still pond. His leadership is an embodiment of the power of humility, a rare gem in the cacophony of modern politics. The Kaduna State Governor is the kind of leader who doesn’t need a megaphone to make an impact. His presence is felt not in grand declarations, but in the quiet hum of progress: a school built, a community empowered, a life transformed. Like a steady hand guiding a ship through stormy seas, Sani navigates the complexities of governance with a calm determination that inspires confidence and trust.

Over the past 18 months, the administration under Governor Sani has laid the foundation for transformative progress, initiating the construction of 62 road projects spanning over 700 kilometers across Kaduna State’s three senatorial districts. This ambitious infrastructure drive stands as a testament to the government’s firm dedication to bridging gaps, fostering unity, and propelling development across the state.

Like veins breathing life into a body, many of these roads have been strategically routed through rural areas, invigorating the rural economy as a cornerstone of Governor Sani’s visionary rural revitalization program. At the same time, the administration has not turned a blind eye to the neglected urban road projects inherited from its predecessor, ensuring that no corner of the state is left behind in its march toward progress.

Governor Sani firmly acknowledges that robust and well-constructed road networks serve as the foundation for economic vitality, linking farmers to markets, students to educational institutions, and communities to essential healthcare services.

The milestones the state celebrate today extend beyond mere infrastructure; they symbolize the government’s dedication to fostering a more interconnected, thriving, and equitable Kaduna State for all its residents. The central policy thrust of Governor Sani’s administration is Rural Transformation aimed at revitalising the rural economy and bridging the urban-rural divide. By investing in massive infrastructure projects, he is not only enhancing connectivity but also curbing rural-urban migration.

These developments have positively stimulated economic activities in rural areas, leading to a reduction in post-harvest losses and facilitating the easy transportation of farm produce to markets. This, in turn, had empowered farmers in the state and strengthened the local economy. These efforts are not just about development; they are about inclusion. They are designed to uplift the living standards of all residents and ensure that no one is left behind in the quest for progress

From Rigachikun-Tami-Birnin Yero to Kwanar farakwai, Giwa to 22.5km Asphaltic Road and from Gwantu through Kibam to Godogodo; Construction of 11.5km Kwanar Farakwai-Kofato rural access road: Reconstruction/Upgrading of Asphaltic Access Roads within the Old Panteka Market; Reconstruction of a 6km asphaltic road from Rafin Guza to Hayin Na’iya to Malalin Gabas to Kukumaki: Construction of a 13km Access Road Connecting Turawa to Dinya through Da’a, Kurungupi, and Kadage in Soba Local Government Area; Construction of a 5.8km Access Road from Gwaraji to Wusar, connecting Igabi and Kajuru Local Government Areas, and construction of a 15km Access Road Connecting Kasuwar Magani to Wusar in Kajuru Local Government Area, there are signature projects of Governor Sani.

Others are the reconstruction and

upgrading of Ja Abdulkadir Asphaltic Road, Unguwan Rimi, Kaduna; Construction of a 5.525km Asphaltic Road from Airport Road to Tudun Biri Community; Completion of Abandoned PAN Drive to Kachia Road; Construction of a 35km Access Road from Gadan Gayan through Gwaraji to Kujama Junction; Reconstruction of a 14.8km Asphaltic Ring Access Road from Danbushiya Junction to Danhonou 2; Reconstruction of a 35.6km Road from Bagoma to Gagumi and reconstruction of a 21.95km Asphaltic Road from Madauchi to Kafanchan, linking Jema‘a to Zangon Kataf LGA.

One of the most transformative initiatives currently in progress is the development of approximately 15 interconnected road networks and bridges, linking College Road in Unguwan Dosa to Millennium City. This critical infrastructure project is being executed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework. Upon completion, it will seamlessly connect numerous communities, fostering substantial economic growth and improving the overall quality of life in the region.

Another striking achievement is his relentless advocacy for youth empowerment. In a nation where young people often feel like forgotten chapters in a long, unwritten book, Sani has worked to rewrite their narrative. Through policies and initiatives, he has planted seeds of opportunity, nurturing a generation to bloom into its full potential.

His efforts are not just about creating jobs; they are about crafting futures. He is a bridge-builder, a mediator who listens more than he speaks, and acts more than he claims. His leadership is a reminder that true power lies not in dominance, but in the ability to unite and uplift.

From his early days as a human rights activist, where he stood as a shield for the voiceless, Sani has always been a torchbearer for the marginalized. His work is not just a career; it is a calling, a mission to light the path for those left in the shadows.

Governor Sani’s leadership has been a driving force behind Kaduna State’s remarkable progress. With a clear vision, he has spearheaded the construction of several road projects, to connect communities and boost economic opportunities, particularly in underserved rural areas. At the same time, he has tackled long-neglected urban road issues, demonstrating a balanced approach to development. His work truly stands as evidence to effective and inclusive governance.

As Nigeria strides into what appears an uncertain future, leaders like Sani offer a compass of hope. His silent yet profound achievements are a blueprint for what governance should be – a service to the people, not a platform for personal glory. Sani’s story is a quiet anthem, a melody of resilience and dedication that lingers long after the noise has faded.

In a world that often mistakes volume for value, Sani is a reminder that the most powerful voices are sometimes the ones we never hear. He is a silent achiever, a leader who lets his actions sing the loudest song of all.

-Barda writes from Kafanchan.