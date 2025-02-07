NSE Urges Engineers to Lead Digital Transformation for Career Growth, National Devt

Funmi Ogundare

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) yesterday stressed the need for engineers to remain at the forefront of digital transformation, as the move will enable them enhance their careers and contribute to national development.

The President and Chairman of the Council of NSE, Margaret Oguntala, made this call at the opening ceremony of the continuing professional development training for the second cohort of engineers in Lagos.

The training is focusing on digital transformation in engineering practices covering Building Information Modelling (BIM), Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things( IoT), Data Analytics and Cyber security which will be facilitated by Citadel for Technological and Engineering Development Limited (CITED).

Oguntala explained that the initiative is part of the Society’s long-standing mission to cater to the professional growth and welfare of its members, a core objective since its founding in 1958.

According to her, “The programmes being launched today are part of our ongoing initiative aimed at ensuring that our engineers are well equipped to either match or surpass the capabilities of their counterparts around the world so that they can be the very best they can be.”

Speaking with journalists, the president added that the training, which is free of charge for members in good standing with the society, is designed to address the rapidly evolving technological landscape and ensure engineers keep pace with emerging trends. “Our profession evolves every day, and it is crucial that engineers continue to up skill and improve their knowledge to stay relevant in the industry and contribute to the growth of Nigeria,” Oguntala stated.

The training programmes include assignments and projects, and at the end, successful participants will receive certification. Follow-up evaluations will be conducted to ensure the knowledge gained is applied in their workplaces.

The ongoing session, the president noted, was expected to conclude in late March, with a graduation planned for April 2025. Oguntala emphasised that the initiative will continue with back-to-back sessions.

Gwueke Ajaifia, the executive director of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), emphasised the importance of improving the competency of Nigerian engineers to support the country’s growing oil and gas industry. He stressed the need to enhance the standard of local content, especially in the offshore and marine sectors, to foster sustainable industry development.

Ajaifia recalled that for the past few years, OPTS has been actively collaborating with government agencies to offer programs like the Marine Accelerator, aimed at increasing the efficiency of operators in the maritime environment.

“This initiative focuses on training individuals who manage offshore vessels and facilities, ensuring they meet international standards and improve their operational effectiveness.

“In order to build a competent workforce, you need not only the right knowledge but also the necessary equipment and facilities to carry out your work,” Ajaifia explained. He stressed the importance of understanding the basics of engineering and how it applies to real-world situations, especially considering that engineering decisions can have life or death consequences for people.