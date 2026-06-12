Nuclear-Aware Africa Seeks NAEC Collaboration to Combat Misinformation

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Nuclear-Aware Africa (NAA), a non-governmental organisation championing advocacy for the peaceful uses of nuclear technologies across the continent, has called for a strategic partnership with the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) to combat misinformation and disinformation surrounding nuclear science and technology in Nigeria and Africa.

The request was made during a courtesy visit by a Nuclear-Aware Africa delegation to the Acting Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, Engr. Dr. Anthony Ekedegwa, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja yesterday.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY, discussions during the visit were led by Nuclear-Aware Africa’s Programme Director, Ruth Shimaor, and focused on strengthening public awareness and advocacy for the peaceful application of nuclear science, technology and innovation.

Speaking during the visit, Shimaor formally sought collaboration with NAEC in tackling misconceptions and false narratives surrounding nuclear technologies.

“We believe that strategic collaboration with NAEC is essential in addressing misinformation and disinformation about nuclear science. Through joint advocacy and public engagement, we can help Nigerians and Africans better understand the benefits of peaceful nuclear applications for development,” she said.

The Head of Information and Public Relations Unit (IPRU) at NAEC, Mr. Amos Obeya, briefed the delegation on the Commission’s ongoing stakeholder engagement and public sensitisation initiatives across the country.

According to him, “NAEC has continued to engage stakeholders and communities to improve public understanding of nuclear technology. We encourage Nuclear-Aware Africa to also collaborate with the Atomic Energy Committees of the National Assembly as part of its advocacy and sensitisation efforts.”

Also speaking, the Head of ICL-NAEC, Engr. Auwal Bissalah, commended Nuclear-Aware Africa for its advocacy efforts, particularly its podcast initiatives aimed at educating the public on nuclear science.

Responding, the Acting Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAEC, Engr. Dr. Anthony Ekedegwa, praised Nuclear-Aware Africa for its proactive role in promoting accurate information about nuclear technology and urged the organisation to sustain its efforts.

“I commend Nuclear-Aware Africa for taking the initiative to educate the public and counter misconceptions about nuclear technology. There is a need to continue debunking myths, especially regarding the peaceful applications of nuclear science in healthcare, cancer treatment, radiopharmacy, agriculture and food security,” Ekedegwa said.

He highlighted the benefits of radioisotopes in oncology and cancer care, as well as the socio-economic advantages of the country’s Multi-Purpose Research Reactor and Gamma Irradiation Facility while also briefing the delegation on the prospects of integrating nuclear energy into Nigeria’s energy mix.