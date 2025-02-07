Foundation Targets 160 Youths for Scholarship in Aviation Studies

Stories by Chinedu Eze

The Isaac Balami Foundation has announced the official launch of its tuition-free aviation scholarship programmes, as part of the Isaac Balami Foundation Youth Empowerment Scheme (iYES), which began on February 3, 2025.

The initiative is designed to empower 160 qualified Nigerian youths eager to pursue careers in the aviation industry.

The programme commenced with orientation activities at Aviatrix Hub, followed by an excursion to 7star Global Hangar, a key funding partner and the vision of the Foundation’s President, Isaac Balami. Participants also visited the proposed campus of the Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM), where they interacted with various partners and stakeholders involved in the scholarship program.

The Accountable Managers from the two partnering Approved Training Organisations (ATOs), Aviatrix Hub and Leadstream Aviation, Mrs. Victoria Adegbe and Roland Ahmed, respectively, emphasised the importance of preparation for the upcoming training.

Adegbe remarked: “We are ready and set to train you. You must study and give your best; there is no room for failure. We are here to prepare you for the future of the aviation industry.” Ahmed highlighted the critical nature of safety in aviation, reminding students that every decision matters. “The speed of an aircraft is nearly as swift as the speed of light. It’s crucial that you take this opportunity seriously and strive for excellence,” Ahmed said.