Review All Contracts, MoUs Signed by Obaseki’s Administration, Panel Tells Okpebholo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The Edo State Assets Verification Committee yesterday asked Governor Monday Okpebholo to review and reevaluate all agreements, memorandums of understanding (MoUs), leases and tenancy entered into by the administration of Godwin Obaseki.

The committee made the call in its final report which was presented to the governor in Government House, Benin City.

The chairman of the committee, Dr. Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, while presenting the report, noted that certain agreements may have been executed in ways that do not align with the best interest of the state.

According to him, the committee recommended that the state government should take immediate steps to review all ongoing and past contracts to ensure that they are both fair and advantageous to the people of Edo State.

Umakhihe, who said the committee unraveled potential fraud, mismanagement, and corruption in the governance of the State by the immediate past government, recommended that immediate steps be taken to investigate the findings.

He said the investigation would ensure that culprits are prosecuted where necessary, noting that bringing those responsible and found culpable for wrongdoing to justice would send a clear message that Edo State was committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability in governance.

“The committee did not only submit the final report or merely delivering a document, but the findings and recommendations of a meticulous process, aimed at enhancing and protecting the future of our beloved state.

“Our task has not been without challenges, but the committee was driven by the need to provide Edo State Government with a clear and accurate picture of its financial status as well as the state of its assets and liabilities.

“As we submit the final report, we are not merely delivering a document, but the findings and recommendations of a meticulous process, aimed at enhancing and protecting the future of our beloved State.

“The report contains a detailed account of government’s assets, contractual obligations along with a comprehensive analysis of the liabilities that have been accumulated over time. “More importantly, the committee has also identified areas where government resources have been mismanaged or improperly allocated in addition to the use of consultants in the supposed management and operations of government businesses which provided an avenue for abuses, dubious and clandestine activities,” he declared.

Umakhihe further said: “In these instances, we have recommended a course of action to rectify the situation and ensure that resources are used more effectively for the benefit of the people of Edo State.

“One of the key aspects of our report is the comprehensive breakdown of the total liabilities of the Edo State government. This report bears the significant financial obligations that have been left behind by the past administration, some of which may place a heavy burden on the State’s fiscal health.

“These liabilities, which include outstanding debts, contracts, and financial commitments, require urgent attention and strategic management for the state to pull through. We have recommended a review of the contracts in some cases.”