Climate Change: NCCC, Stakeholders Demand Immediate Actions to Restore, Conserve Nigeria’s Mangrove Vegetation

Bassey Inyang in Calabar





The National Council on Climate Change secretariate (NCCC), and Environment Stakeholders in the Niger Delta Region have brainstormed, and urged that immediate be taken towards ensuring sustainable mangrove conservation and protection in Nigeria.

The Hybrid Stakeholders on Mangrove Restoration, Conservation and Protection with the theme; ‘Amplifying Nature-Based Climate Solutions” was held Tuesday in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital, in collaboration with the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF) and the Climate Change Council Cross Rivers State.

They highlighted the need of safeguarding the Nigeria Mangrove Forest that is occupying 10,500-kilometer square, which is already threatened by illegal man-made activities particularly in the Niger Delta Region.

Speaking at the opening session of the meeting, the Director General /CEO of NCCCS and Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Change (SPEC), Dr. Nkiruka Maduekwe, said the Nigeria’s mangrove forest is indicated as the largest in Africa and third largest in the world, covering approximately 5 percent of the global mangrove forest.

She said owing to the vitality of the coastal ecosystem in combating climate, and safeguarding communities from its effects, the NCCCS secretariat is developing a roadmap for the restoration of Nigeria’s essential mangrove forest, a robust initiative targeted for 2025 to 2035.

Maduekwe said the Town Hall Meeting would provide a crucial platform for all relevant stakeholders to discuss the next steps in ensuring sustainable mangrove conservation and protection in Nigeria.

Her words: “As part of the World’s Wetlands Day and further to the 2025 theme of Amplifying Nature-Based Climate Solutions, the NCCCS is convening this Stakeholder Town Hall Meeting in collaboration with the Nigeria Conservation Foundation and the Climate Change Council Cross Rivers State.

“A key output from this meeting is the National Roadmap on Mangrove Restoration, Conservation, and Protection. This Roadmap is expected to align with the ongoing NDC 3.0 review and indicates clear avenues to drive finance for mangrove conservation and protection in Nigeria.”

Maduekwe said the crucial role of sub-national governments in implementing policies, and ensuring effective on-ground interventions through their commitments cannot be overemphasized.

On the role of the federal government, and state governments in protecting and reclaiming the mangrove vegetation, Maduekwe said: “In line with HE Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the National Council on Climate Change Secretariat, of which Mr. President is the Chairman of the Council, will continue to play its role as a coordinating and regulatory entity, ensuring that policies and financial mechanisms support long-term sustainability.

“Furthermore, this meeting should serve as a catalyst for mangrove-rich states to establish investment-grade forest carbon projects. As we deliberate, let us carefully consider the essential building blocks of forest finance.”

Maduekwe commended the efforts of Cross River State in adopting the Climate Change Act.

She said that the legislative framework positions the state to harness climate finance opportunities geared towards adaptation and ecosystem-hand solutions.

The Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, represented at the event by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mr. Oden Ewa, said the state remained committed to the fight against climate change, and would work to restore the lost ecosystem.

Otu said for decades, Cross River State has led in environmental conservation with over 53,000 hectares of degraded mangroves primed for restoration.

The governor said the state is actively engaging investors, and development partners to capitalise on carbon emission opportunities, a significant milestone that was reached at the COP28 with the national department of climate change.

“We urge the revitalization of the carbon market framework to ensure stability and restore confidence in the sector,” Otu said.

In a resolution made during the town hall meeting by the attending Commissioners of Environment from Abia State, Bayelsa State, Cross River State, Delta State, and Rivers State, the stakeholders expressed worry that the series of workshops and meetings held previously have failed to deliver a National Carbon Framework and Registry despite repeated commitments over the past five years.

The resolution which was read by the Chairman of Commissioners of Environment, Mr. Moses Osoji, who is the Cross River State Commissioner for Environment, among other demands, urged the speedy implementation of the National Carbon Framework within three months.

The resolution also urged the federal government to authorise the development of the National Carbon Registry within the six months, by leveraging on the regions, and international partners expertise.