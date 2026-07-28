Expanding the Frontiers of National, Regional Security through UK-Nigeria Defence Partnership 

The Security and Defence Partnership (SDP) Dialogue between Nigerian and the United Kingdom, held recently in Abuja, undoubtedly underscored the growing breadth of cooperation between both countries in addressing increasingly complex security challenges. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that beyond the traditional military collaboration, the dialogue produced commitments spanning counter-terrorism, maritime security, cyber resilience, human rights, illicit finance and regional stability, reflecting a shared recognition that today’s security threats require coordinated, multi-sectoral responses

Undoubtedly, the security relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom has evolved far beyond conventional military cooperation. Why is that you may wonder?

Over the years, what began as a defence partnership has increasingly become a broad strategic alliance spanning the economy, counter-terrorism, maritime security, cyber resilience, intelligence sharing, countering illicit finance, human rights, election security and regional stability, amongst so many others.

That evolution was evident at the Fourth United Kingdom–Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership (SDP) Dialogue, held at the Office of the National Security Adviser in Abuja on June 23 and 24, 2026.

The dialogue brought together senior officials from both governments to review existing commitments, assess emerging threats and chart a coordinated response to increasingly complex security challenges facing Nigeria, West Africa and beyond.

Co-chaired by Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the United Kingdom’s National Security Adviser, Jonathan Powell, the meeting reinforced the growing strategic importance both countries attach to their partnership. More significantly, it highlighted a recognition that modern security threats can no longer be addressed through military force alone.

From terrorism and cyber attacks to foreign information manipulation, organised crime and financial fraud, both countries acknowledged that today’s security environment demands integrated responses involving military institutions, intelligence agencies, law enforcement, financial regulators, civil society and regional organisations.

A Partnership Built on Shared Interests

Nigeria and the United Kingdom described their relationship as one founded on mutual trust, shared Commonwealth values, democratic governance, sustainable development, respect for international humanitarian and human rights law, and a collective commitment to international peace and security.

The fourth dialogue built on discussions held during the third SDP Dialogue in London in July 2025 and formed another pillar of the broader UK–Nigeria Strategic Partnership.

Rather than simply reviewing previous agreements, both countries committed themselves to a framework based on accountability, measurable implementation and continuous delivery of agreed objectives.

Strengthening Defence Capabilities

One of the major outcomes of the dialogue was the United Kingdom’s renewed long-term commitment to supporting Nigeria’s Armed Forces.

This support extends beyond equipment to operational doctrine, specialised training, technical advice and lessons learnt from modern warfare.

Particular emphasis was placed on strengthening Nigeria’s capacity to counter Uncrewed Air Systems (UAS) and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), both of which have increasingly featured in contemporary conflicts and terrorist operations worldwide.

The two countries also agreed to explore cooperation on developing Nigeria’s Special Operations Forces, reflecting growing attention to specialised military capabilities required for asymmetric warfare.

The United Kingdom reaffirmed its support for Nigeria’s Joint Doctrine and Warfare Centre, while also pledging continued assistance towards strengthening Nigeria’s Maritime Domain Awareness capability.

Securing Nigeria’s Maritime Space

Maritime security remained one of the strongest pillars of the bilateral relationship.

Both governments acknowledged the success of their hydrography partnership and committed to expanding cooperation through continued support for Nigeria’s National Hydrographic Agency to enhance both operational autonomy and regional influence.

The dialogue also reaffirmed their shared commitment to securing the Gulf of Guinea—one of the world’s most strategic maritime corridors but also one historically challenged by piracy, oil theft, illegal fishing and other transnational crimes.

Recognising that maritime insecurity threatens regional stability and international trade, Nigeria and the United Kingdom agreed to align efforts in combating illicit maritime activities while also exploring opportunities to strengthen defence trade relations.

Preparing for a New Era of Hybrid Threats

Perhaps one of the most significant aspects of the dialogue was the attention devoted to hybrid threats.

Unlike traditional military threats, hybrid threats combine cyber attacks, disinformation campaigns, foreign interference, organised crime and technological manipulation to undermine national security without conventional warfare.

Nigeria and the United Kingdom reaffirmed cooperation on cyber security and Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (FIMI), welcoming progress under the Cyber Memorandum of Understanding covering 2024 to 2027.

The two countries agreed to deepen intelligence sharing while launching a new structured framework for countering hybrid threats.

The proposed framework includes stronger cyber resilience initiatives, formal intelligence-sharing mechanisms, expanded joint capability-building programmes and cooperation to counter misinformation, cyber attacks and transnational organised crime.

Importantly, both governments stressed that these efforts would continue to uphold human rights and the rules-based international order.

They also agreed to broaden discussions on hybrid threats while helping Nigeria build national capabilities to address emerging technological risks and strengthen resilience across West Africa.

Deepening Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

Counter-terrorism remains central to UK–Nigeria security cooperation.

Building on previous commitments, both countries agreed to strengthen multi-agency coordination, improve intelligence sharing, reinforce crisis preparedness and enhance protective security.

The United Kingdom reaffirmed support for aviation security programmes at Lagos and Abuja airports while committing to further capacity development.

Another important area of collaboration involves Nigeria’s efforts to expand the Multi-Agency Anti Kidnap Fusion Cell to state level, an initiative expected to improve coordination against kidnapping.

The partnership will also support the continued operationalisation of Nigeria’s National Counter Terrorism Centre through enhanced investigative capabilities, forensic support and strategic communications.

The United Kingdom further committed to renewing support for the Nigeria Police Force Counter Terrorism Unit, with a technical needs assessment scheduled for late 2026.

Looking Beyond Military Solutions

One notable feature of the communiqué is its emphasis on non-kinetic responses to insecurity.

Both countries renewed their commitment to preventing violent extremism through Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR), alongside broader whole-of-society approaches aimed at building sustainable peace.

They welcomed Nigeria’s development of a national DDR policy framework and agreed that the United Kingdom would continue supporting implementation at national and state levels after formal approval.

The dialogue also recognised the importance of justice within counter-terrorism efforts. The United Kingdom welcomed Nigeria’s efforts to expedite terrorism trials through remote court proceedings and acknowledged ongoing phases of mass terrorism trials at the Federal High Court as evidence of Nigeria’s commitment to timely, effective and human rights-compliant prosecution.

Human Rights at the Centre of Security

Unlike earlier security partnerships that focused primarily on military operations, the latest dialogue placed human rights and civilian protection at the centre of security policy.

Both countries reviewed Nigerian Armed Forces’ civilian harm mitigation measures and emphasised strengthening investigative mechanisms, transparency and accountability whenever incidents occur.

The United Kingdom welcomed the involvement of the National Human Rights Commission in the Nigerian Air Force’s investigations into recent air strikes and offered additional support to strengthen the commission’s capacity to document and investigate abuses committed by non-state actors.

The dialogue also examined election security ahead of Nigeria’s future national elections, stressing the importance of protecting voters, maintaining public order in line with international standards and reducing election-related violence.

Similarly, both countries reaffirmed support for conflict prevention initiatives, stronger early warning systems and the Women, Peace and Security agenda, including continued implementation of Nigeria’s Third National Action Plan.

To sustain momentum, they agreed to explore a National Counter Terrorism Centre-led quarterly working-level mechanism involving the National Human Rights Commission to monitor implementation of agreed commitments.

Following the Money

Recognising that terrorism and organised crime are often sustained through illicit financial flows, both governments expanded discussions beyond traditional law enforcement.

Building on commitments made during the third Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s subsequent State Visit to London, Nigeria and the United Kingdom reaffirmed their determination to combat fraud and illicit finance.

Both countries welcomed progress in strengthening public-private partnerships, improving asset recovery processes, enhancing oversight of virtual assets and cryptocurrencies, and increasing joint capabilities to tackle fraud.

Importantly, they acknowledged the growing relationship between illicit financial networks and hybrid threats.

Future collaboration will include stronger intelligence exchange, joint analysis, coordinated enforcement action and a joint implementation plan to improve investigations, prosecutions and judicial responses to serious financial crimes.

A Shared Vision for Regional Stability

Beyond Nigeria’s domestic security, both countries devoted considerable attention to regional developments.

They exchanged views on the deteriorating security situation in the Sahel and its implications for West Africa, reaffirming Nigeria’s long-standing leadership role in promoting peace and stability across the continent.

The communiqué underscored the importance of Nigeria leveraging its relationships through the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) while maintaining engagement with countries within the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

The United Kingdom also welcomed Nigeria’s progress towards transforming the National Counter Terrorism Centre into a Regional Centre of Excellence and expressed continued support for Nigeria’s regional counter-terrorism initiatives.

Similarly, Britain’s support extended to Nigeria’s participation in the International Counter Terrorism Academy in Côte d’Ivoire, enabling Nigeria to share expertise with partners across West Africa and the Sahel.

Both countries acknowledged that increasingly interconnected threats require stronger regional coordination, intelligence sharing and collective burden-sharing.

From Dialogue to Delivery

Perhaps the most significant message emerging from the fourth dialogue is that implementation now matters as much as policy.

Rather than limiting discussions to declarations of intent, both governments tasked officials with advancing agreed actions through structured monitoring and continuous cross-government collaboration.

Progress will be reviewed ahead of the fifth Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue, which the United Kingdom will host in 2027.

The communiqué reflected a partnership that has matured considerably over the years. While defence cooperation remains central, the agenda now encompasses cyber resilience, financial integrity, maritime governance, civilian protection, countering disinformation, regional diplomacy and institutional capacity building.

For Nigeria, the expanded partnership provides access to expertise, training and technical support across multiple sectors of national security. For the United Kingdom, it reinforces collaboration with one of Africa’s most influential security actors at a time when instability in the Sahel, organised crime and emerging hybrid threats increasingly have global consequences.

Ultimately, the fourth Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue demonstrated that the future of security cooperation lies not only in military strength, but also in resilient institutions, accountable governance, technological preparedness and sustained collaboration across national borders.