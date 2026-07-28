POWA National President Bags Traditional Title from Minna Emirate

Chiemelie Ezeobi

In recognition of her humanitarian service and dedication to the welfare of police officers’ families across Nigeria, the National President of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), Chief Mrs. Mutiat Olufunmilola Disu, was weekend, conferred with the prestigious traditional title of Jauharar Minna Emirate (Precious Daughter of the Minna Emirate).

The honour was bestowed during a courtesy visit to the palace of the Emir of Minna on Saturday, July 25, 2026, where the traditional institution acknowledged her outstanding contributions to improving the lives of police families through various welfare initiatives championed under her leadership of POWA.

While conferring the title, the Emirate commended Mrs. Disu’s compassion, visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to empowering women, supporting widows, promoting healthcare, expanding educational opportunities and enhancing the well-being of police families.

The traditional council noted that her selfless service had positively impacted countless lives, making her deserving of one of the Emirate’s distinguished honours.

Responding, Mrs. Disu expressed appreciation to the Emir of Minna and the entire Emirate for the recognition, describing it as a privilege she would always cherish.

She dedicated the title to police officers’ families across the country and reaffirmed her commitment to advancing programmes that promote their welfare, dignity and economic empowerment.