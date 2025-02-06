APC National Women Leader Hails Senator Nwoko’s Defection as Victory for Party

APC National Woman Leader, Dr. Mary Alile, has described Senator Ned Nwoko’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) as a resounding victory for the party and a step towards strengthening inclusive governance in Nigeria.

In a statement signed on Wednesday in Abuja, Dr. Alile emphasized the significance of the political development, noting that it reflects the growing confidence in the APC’s leadership and policies.

She remarked, “The decision of a distinguished lawmaker like Senator Ned Nwoko to join the APC is a clear testament to the party’s growing influence, strategic direction, and commitment to national development. It also sends a strong message to women in politics that the APC remains the best platform for inclusivity and progressive governance.”

Senator Nwoko, representing Delta North was received by the APC National Working Committee (NWC), at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

Among those who played a significant role in the event was the Alile, known for her relentless advocacy for women’s political participation, used the opportunity to encourage more female leaders to take advantage of the APC’s open-door policy.

She stressed that women must be at the center of political decision-making, ensuring that their voices shape policies and governance.

She further added, “The APC remains committed to providing a platform for women to excel in leadership roles, and I encourage more women to step forward and take up active roles in politics. The era where politics was seen as a male-dominated space is fading, and the APC is leading that transformation.”

Senator Nwoko’s defection is a significant win for the APC, particularly in Delta State, where the ruling party is aiming to expand its influence ahead of future elections.

With the APC continuously expanding its ranks with influential politicians, Dr. Mary Alile reaffirmed the party’s dedication to good governance, youth empowerment, and gender inclusivity. She assured Nigerians that APC remains committed to fostering policies that promote equal opportunities for all, particularly for women in politics and governance.