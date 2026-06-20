Gov Yusuf’s Pension Reform Is A Model For Other States

Abdulmalik Suleiman

Kano State Governor, Mr Abba Kabir Yusuf, has been commended for implementing a pension reform initiative that stakeholders say is setting a new benchmark for public sector welfare across Nigeria.

Under the new reform, the Kano State Government has prioritized the prompt payment of gratuities and pensions to retirees, cleared longstanding arrears, and introduced a digitized verification system to eliminate bottlenecks in the payment process.

The reform also establishes a sustainable contributory pension framework that ensures transparency, accountability and timely remittance of deductions for civil servants still in service.

Retirees and civil society groups in the state have described the policy as humane and forward thinking, noting that it restores dignity to pensioners who previously waited years to access their entitlements.

This model demonstrates that political will and good governance can solve a problem that has plagued states for decades, said a labour union leader in Kano, adding: “Governor Abba has shown that retirees’ welfare is not an afterthought.”

Pension experts say Kano’s approach, which combines arrears clearance with structural reform and technology, can serve as a template for other states grappling with pension backlogs and administrative inefficiencies.

With the reform, Kano joins a growing number of states adopting best practices in public financial management, while strengthening confidence in government among its workforce and retirees.

Analysts note that by addressing pension obligations, Governor Yusuf’s administration is not only fulfilling a statutory duty but also boosting economic activity, as retirees spending power increases in local markets.

As other states evaluate their own pension systems, Kano’s model under Governor Yusuf is being cited as a practical example of how targeted reforms can deliver immediate relief and long term sustainability.

* Mr. Suleiman writes from Garki, Abuja