Obi Speaks on Badenock’s Criticisms, Says Her Comments Should Spur Doing Things Right

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





A former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has advised that Kemi Badenoch’s remarks about Nigeria should spur the country into improving living conditions for its citizens.

Obi explained that despite being a Nigerian, blind patriotism was not enough.

In a post on X, reacting to Badenoch, Nigerian-born leader of the UK’s Conservative Party, who recently said she would not like to see Britain become poor like Nigeria where failed governments and selfish politicians destroy lives, Obi asked: “What should we make of all the negative remarks about Nigeria?

“Recently, Nigerian-born Kemi Badenoch, a leader in the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party, took a serious swipe at our dear country. She stated that she would not want Britain to become like poor Nigeria, where a failed government destroys lives.

“Nigerians have had mixed reactions to her comments—some have criticized her, while others feel she simply stated the obvious and should not be vilified.

“A few years ago, a respected Nigerian newspaper lamented an informational piece aimed at Americans intending to visit Nigeria, which described the country in very unflattering terms.

“The travel advisory highlighted two major challenges: poor infrastructure and insecurity. Anyone familiar with the Nigerian landscape knows that our performance in these two areas is horrendously low. And sadly, the US embassy did not shy away from pointing this out.

“On health, the advisory confirmed that while Nigeria has well-trained health professionals, the country is lacking in quality healthcare facilities.

“It was noted that essential medications, including those for diabetes and hypertension, are often unavailable, and that medicine should be purchased with extreme caution due to counterfeit risks.”

Obi lamented that after those remarks, the situation remained largely unchanged, if not worse.