Gbile Akanni Inspires Caleb Varsity Graduates to Harness Potential,  Overcome Setbacks 

Overseer of the Living Seed Ministry, Gboko, Gbile Akanni, has urged graduating students of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, to harness their God-given potential to make a global impact and be purposeful in their efforts to create a meaningful difference in their generation. He also advised them to become trailblazers and pioneers who set the standard and break barriers.

Akanni who stated this recently, at the university’s 14th convocation ceremony, enjoined the graduates to embrace setbacks. He explained that growth without challenges is often superficial and that those who succeed in life are persistent and unshaken by adversity.

In his convocation lecture, ‘Be the Caleb of your Generation’, Akanni, who is also the convener of the Annual Ministers’ Leadership Retreat (MLR), which attracts over 15,000 leaders worldwide, and the founder of Faith Seed, stated, “as trailblazers, you are leaders who inspire others to follow. We are raising individuals who will be the ‘Calebs’ of tomorrow.”

He also urged them to act on God’s word and prioritise seeking the Lord. “Your potential lies within your inner mind, and only when it is ignited can you be called forth. Keep nurturing that flame, and never discard the lessons you’ve learned throughout your studies,” he said.

The 14th convocation ceremony witnessed the graduation of 54 students with first class at the undergraduate level. A breakdown of the statistics of graduating students revealed that 527 graduated in the second class upper division and 503 in the second class lower division.

At the postgraduate level, 15 students earned PhDs, a significant increase from the nine awarded at the previous convocation. Also, 29 distinctions were awarded to postgraduate students.

Miss Joy Nmachukwu Ahiakwo, who graduated with a CGPA of 4.98 in Industrial Chemistry, was named the overall best graduating student. She recalled that it took her 10 years to achieve her dream of obtaining a degree after transferring from a school in America to Caleb University.

At the postgraduate level, Oladele Adenubi and Yinusa Bamimore emerged as the joint overall best graduating students, both achieving a perfect CGPA of 5.0 in Computer Science.

Dr. Akinjide Akinlabi, the University’s Deputy Bursar, was recognised as the overall best graduating PhD student, earning his doctorate in Accounting.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, commended the graduating class of ‘Trailblazers’ and highlighted the remarkable achievement of the Department of Architecture, which produced eight out of the 15 PhD graduates; an unprecedented accomplishment in Nigerian universities. He added that the convocation would be his last as VC of the institution.

The ceremony also witnessed the conferment of honorary doctorate degrees (Honoris Causa) in Business Administration on three traditional rulers: His Royal Majesty, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi (Torungbuwa II), The Akarigbo of Remoland; His Royal Majesty, Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, (Adegorusen V), The Ayangburen of Ikorodu Kingdom; and His Royal Majesty, Oba Mudashiru Ajibade Bakare-Agoro, (Olufoworesete II), The Ranodu of Imota.

The week-long convocation ceremony, which coincided with the university’s founder’s say, included a prayer forum, a PhD hooding ceremony, and the first-ever alumni trade fair. The trade fair provided a platform for former students to connect, showcase their entrepreneurial ventures, and celebrate the university’s achievements.