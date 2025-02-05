Akpabio Reshuffles Senate Committees, Orji Kalu, Natasha, Others Affected

•Tinubu asks senate to confirm Najomo’s appointment as NCAA boss

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday announced a shakeup in the chairmanship of the Senate Standing Committees and the creation of new ones.

Senators Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, Orji Uzor Kalu, and Abdul Ningi, among others, were affected in the new arrangement.

During a brief plenary, Akpabio announced the signing into law of five bills passed by the National Assembly including the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) Bill, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In the minor reshuffle of committees Akpabio appointed Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas (APC – Delta South) as the new chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content.

He redeployed Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP – Kogi Central), its former chairman, to head the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations.

Akpabio also named Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC – Abia North), as chairman, of the newly created Senate Committee on South East Development Commission (SEDC), with Senator Kenneth Eze as vice chairman.

He named Senator Titus Zam as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on North Central Development Commission (NCDC), with Senator Isah Jibrin as vice chairman.

Senator Zam was hitherto the chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules and Business.

The Senate President made Senator Hussiani Babangida chairman of the Senate Committee on North West Development Commission, with Senator Muntari Dandutse as vice chairman.

Senator Abdul Ningi, who was formerly the Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Identity and National Population was redeployed to chair the Senate Committee on FERMA.

Similarly, Akpabio redeployed Senator Victor Umeh who was the former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to chair the Senate Committee on National Identity and National Population.

Akpabio also announced the appointment of Senator Musa Garba Maidoki as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports Development, formerly headed by Senator Kawu Suleiman.

Kawu who represents Kano South on the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) was earlier reappointed as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) by Akpabio late last year.

Akpabio also appointed Senator Austin Akobundu as the vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Airforce, and directed him to preside over the budget defence session of the Nigerian Air Force in the absence of its substantive Chairman, Senator Godiya Akwashiki.

During the plenary, the Senate President announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assented to some Bills passed by the National Assembly.

They included a Bill to establish the Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State, North Central Development Commission Bill, a Bill to establish the Federal Polytechnic Rano, Kano State, the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (amendment) Bill and a Bill to establish the Federal University of Health Sciences Tasfe in Zamfara State.”

Akpabio commended Tinubu for assenting to the five bills and commended his colleagues for their hard work.

“You have all been working hard to put the 2025 budget together. I attended some sittings, and those I did not attend, I watched on television. We will get the budget to him (Tinubu) as soon as practicable,” Akpabio said.

Also yesterday, President Tinubu transmitted the nomination of Captain Chris Najomo for confirmation by the Senate for appointment as the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Akpabio who read Tinubu’s letter of nomination during plenary, referred the nomination to the Senate Committee on Aviation for “expeditious consideration” and to report back to Plenary.