NLC Suspends Nationwide Rally Over Proposed Telecom Tariff Hike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its planned nationwide rally over proposed 50 per cent telecommunications tariff hike.

The General Secretary of the NLC, Mr. Emmanuel Ugboaja, disclosed this in a statement addressed to all its state councils and affiliates on Tuesday in Abuja.

The NLC’s National Administrative Council (NAC) had declared a one-day mass rally at all Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC) offices nationwide in response to the tariff hike.

“Following our resolution, the Federal Government invited us to a meeting, where an agreement was reached to establish a 10-member committee to address key concerns raised by Congress.

“As a result, our protest has already achieved success, as the government has conceded to some of our demands without the need for an actual demonstration.

“In light of this development, we will now pursue other decisions of Congress on this matter,” he said.

Ugboaja commended NLC members for their support and encouraged them to keep their fingers crossed as they continue to engage with the Federal Government.(NAN)