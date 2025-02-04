First Lady Donates N100m to Disaster Victims in Niger

*Pays private visits to Babangida, Abubakar in Minna

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, through her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) has donated N100 million to victims of tanker explosion disaster in Niger State.

The First Lady, who spoke Tuesday while on a visit to Minna, the Niger state capital, explained that the funds would be disbursed to 70 affected families at N1 million each while the remaining N30 million would be used to get food and other supplies, prayed that the State would not experience such incident again.



Pointing out that though her visit to the State is a private one, Mrs Tinubu commended the state Governor, Mohammed Bago, for his giant strides especially in the area of agriculture.

“ You have been doing a lot for your state and by extension Nigeria in the area of agriculture. You should be proud of yourself”.



On her private visit to former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida and ex-Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, she explained that it was to check up on the two elder statesmen and their welfare.

“Whatever we do in Abuja will not be complete without coming to them. Ask them how we are faring and seek further advice. They are the Patriarchs of this nation”.



In his remarks, Governor of Niger State, Dr Muhammed Bago thanked the First Lady for her visit which, though is a private one, to commiserate with the victims of the disaster in the state, speaks volumes about a mother’s love.



On his part, Etsu Nupe , Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar appealed to Mrs Tinubu to visit the State to inaugurate more of the RHI programs especially in the area of agriculture.

Mrs Tinubu’s visit in the company of the Wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima was to commiserate with the state on the recent tanker explosion which claimed several lives.