FEC Budgets N4.8bn to Treat HIV Patients

•Health governance, human capital development also get $1bn allocation

•Approves $1.07bn for health sector reforms

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





The Federal Executive Council (FEC) rose from its inaugural meeting in 2025, yesterday, with the approval of the sum of N4.8 billion for the treatment of HIV patients across the country.

The approval came on the heels of the recent plan by President Donald Trump of the United States to suspend financial assistance to countries for HIV treatment, among others.

The Council also approved $1 billion for health governance and humal capital development which the sub nationals are expected to benefit from.

Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja.

According to him, the N4.8 billion approval would be for a period of four months to ensure that those who were HIV infested were taken care of despite the contribution of partners.

“The major approval is for the presidential treatment programme for HIV patients, 150,000 treatment packs, total of 4.8 billion naira the period of four months.

“That is an important statement that the federal government is making to ensure that those who are already HIV infected, even though we have partners that are supporting the treatment.

“But the federal government is already putting its resources to contribute, and we see that that is a signal that the support that the government is providing to those who are vulnerable to reduce the cost and to ensure that life saving treatment is available,” he said.

Commenting on US recent position to suspend giving assistance to countries on HIV, Tuberculosis, malaria, among others, Pate said the federal government was looking towards transforming the health sector through domestic financing.

He said a committee has been put in place with membership drawn from the Ministries of Finance, Budget, Defence, Environment and the Nigeria Governors Forum to come up with a sustainability plan.

According to him, “The third element is a discussion that council had regarding the US government’s policy pronouncements on development assistance and the implications on health of Nigerians, HIV, TB and Malaria.

“And while we significantly appreciate all the contribution of the US government over the last 20 years, and we continue to look forward to a constructive relationship, partnership with the US government in the period ahead, Nigerian government under the president, is looking towards transforming the sector that is nationally on using national systems and using domestic financing, as well as other sources of financing, to ensure that those who are in treatment do not lose the treatment that they are already on.

“And accordingly, council agreed that committee comprising the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Budget, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Environment as well as the governors forum to start looking at the transition and sustainability plan, because the US government is going through its 90 day reviews, so that is hope on the way, in a way that will allow us to seamlessly adjust the policy breaking of the US government.

“While Nigeria appreciates and looks forward to a constructive relationship with the direction that the US government is taking, those are the three main things that I would like to report.”

On the approval of $1 billion for the health sector, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare said, “I think there are three key decisions today (Monday) under Mr. President. First is what the Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy has already reported the HOPE programme.

“But there are two other elements that I will also add to on the first, the Hope Human Capital Opportunities for prosperity and equity is a program that is very much in line with the direction of this administration, to focus on investing in human capital of Nigerians.

“People are the center of the Renewed Hope Agenda, health, education, social protection, and with the International Development Association and the leadership of the Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, technical ministries work with the International Development Association to develop this programme for results.

“$1,000,000,000, $500 million for governance, and $500 million for primary healthcare, with the additional grant finances of $70 million and some more that is outside that envelope.”

The FEC also approved a total of $1.07 billion in financing for healthcare sector reforms under the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity (HOPE) program.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, who disclosed this at the end of the FEC meeting stated that the World Bank’s concessional financing arm, the International Development Association (IDA), has provided two concessional loans of $500 million each, alongside $70 million in grant funding from other international bodies.

“It concerns the World Bank financing, the International Development Association financing, which is the concessional arm of the World Bank, they give out grants, and they give out virtually next to zero interest money, 1% funding for a long period of 40 years.

“And Under the human capital opportunities for prosperity and equity programs of the World Bank, two projects were approved for financing.

“One is to improve the governance around healthcare, primary healthcare, in particular, and the other one refers to Improving the quality of service, including improving utilization of essential services also in the health system.

“I will limit myself to saying that the total financing of these two projects under the HOPE agenda that is not renewed hope, this time it is the hope agenda, the human capital opportunities for prosperity and equity program.

“So apart from two concessional loans, of $500 million, there’s also $70 million in grant financing from other international bodies. So it’s a total of 1 billion, I think, $70 million in grant funding for the health sector.”

In addition to health sector reforms, the Nigeria Customs Service secured FEC’s approval for projects worth N20 billion, including procurement of compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles and the construction of forward bases in remote areas, alongside a N1 billion life insurance policy for officers.