World Bank Ranks Kwara Best in Nigeria in RAAMP’s Counterpart Payment, Overall Disbursement

Kwara State has emerged as the best Nigerian state in counterpart funding payment for the RAAMP.

A statement by the Press Secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Works and Transport, Olajide Abolarin, revealed that the ranking was announced on Monday in Abuja at the 8th RAAMP implementation support mission, which assesses the progress of all the states as part of the preparation for the new year.

“This is a big win for our state. It shows how committed His Excellency has been to the cause of equitable development. This award is a confirmation of his efforts to develop our state,” the statement quoted the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr. Abdulquawiy Olododo, as saying shortly after the award was announced.

“At the session, awards across different categories were given, and Kwara won two categories. We won overall best in counterpart funding among the 19 participating states. What this means is that no state paid more counterpart funding to the programme than Kwara amongst the participating states.

“We also won the award for overall disbursement, which means no state among the 13 states in our category drew more funds than Kwara from the World Bank and French Development Bank. The evidence for this abounds as construction works are ongoing on 209.77km roads across the state.”