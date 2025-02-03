NOA DG Cautions Nigerians Against Scooping Fuel From Fallen Tankers 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, has cautioned Nigerians against scooping fuel from fallen petrol tankers so as to stem the tide of devastating explosions which have claimed numerous lives across the country

He gave the plea during a sensitization meeting with the tanker drivers association in Moniya, Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

He emphasized that President Bola Tinubu has expressed his displeasure over the incidents and called for urgent action, noting that scooping fuel from a fallen tanker is like a death wish and akin to stealing that is fraught with dangers.

According to him, “Many Nigerians have lost their lives to fuel tanker explosions with the latest in Enugu State, claiming the lives of no fewer than 18 persons. The Enugu incident followed a similar incident in Niger where more than 80 persons reportedly lost their lives while scooping fuel from crashed tanker.”

The NOA DG also urged tanker drivers to adhere to traffic rules, avoid speeding and ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on journeys, assuring the tanker drivers that the Federal Government is committed to repair roads in the country to reduce road crashes.

He similarly appealed to Nigerians to be their brother’s keeper and help one another from difficulties instead of doing otherwise to make the society better for living, disclosing that the agency has produced jingles in 70 different languages on the campaign for attitudinal change with the hope that Nigerians will live up to the moral standards expected of them.

The leaders of the tankers drivers in their various remarks, pledged their support for the government and appealed for the provision of standard trailer parks with modern facilities across the country.

They also emphasized the need for urgent road repairs to prevent further accidents and explosions.