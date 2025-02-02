Oshiomhole’s Allegation Shouldn’t Be Ignored

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, last week stirred a hornet’s nest with a grave allegation that some retired military generals were responsible for illegal mining activities across Nigeria, which fuel insecurity and undermine the country’s efforts to diversify its economy.

Oshiomhole, who made this allegation during the budget presentation of the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, expressed frustration over the federal government’s inaction, urging President Bola Tinubu’s administration to address the illegal mining crisis decisively.

The former Edo State governor compared the situation to the government’s robust measures against illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta, urging similar enforcement in the mining sector.

According to him, “the ongoing illegal mining across the country is being carried out by retired generals, and we know them. They use helicopters to cart away gold, making billions of dollars, while the country suffers”.

He, therefore, called on President Tinubu to address the alleged illegal mining activities by the military generals.

He further revealed that during his tenure as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he had written to former President Muhammadu Buhari about the situation, detailing how illegal miners arm local groups and use sophisticated equipment to exploit resources and nothing was done.

Many have called on Oshiomhole to name any retired general involved in illegal mining.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Dele Alake, who recently said they had arrested nearly 300 illegal mining operators since enlisting mining marshals.

However, he did not say that any retired general was backing those operators.

A few retired military generals have kicked against Oshiomhole’s allegation, describing it as baseless and a deliberate attempt to tarnish their reputation.

This s why it is up to the federal government to thoroughly investigate the allegation.

Besides fuelling the insecurity that is ravaging the country, illegal mining deprives the government of huge revenue. It is therefore time for the government to take the issue seriously, just as it has done in tackling oil theft.

Security agencies should also engage Oshiomhole to help them to identify and unravel the affected retired generals. It should be a mere rhetoric.