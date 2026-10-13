Nigeria Mourns 140 Migrants Killed in Djibouti Boat Tragedy, Calls for Action Against Irregular Migration

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed condolences to Djibouti following the death of nearly 140 migrants, including 15 children, in a boat disaster off the country’s coast, calling for urgent collective action to address the root causes of irregular migration.

Nigeria, in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, said the boat capsized between October 8 and 9, 2026, leaving scores of people missing, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The government expressed sympathy to the bereaved families and solidarity with the government and people of Djibouti over the tragedy, describing the incident as a grim reminder of the dangers confronting migrants who undertake perilous journeys in search of economic opportunities.

The statement, signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Oluwafemi Adeniyi, said the disaster underscored the urgent need to tackle the underlying factors driving irregular migration, strengthen the fight against migrant smuggling and human trafficking, and promote safe, orderly and regular migration.

It stressed that efforts to prevent such tragedies must align with relevant African Union frameworks and applicable international instruments.

Nigeria further emphasised that protecting migrants, particularly children and other vulnerable persons, was a shared responsibility requiring sustained cooperation among countries of origin, transit and destination, as well as regional and international organisations.

According to the government, stronger collaboration is essential to prevent further loss of life, protect migrants’ fundamental rights and dignity, and ensure that migration is managed safely and humanely.

The Federal Government reaffirmed its commitment to working with the United Nations, the African Union and other relevant stakeholders to strengthen migration management, raise awareness about the dangers of irregular migration and develop practical measures to address its root causes.

It also called for renewed international cooperation to safeguard human life along migration routes across Africa and beyond.

The tragedy adds to concerns over the risks faced by migrants travelling along dangerous routes in pursuit of better economic prospects, reinforcing calls for stronger action against criminal networks that facilitate irregular journeys and for more sustainable solutions to the factors compelling people to leave their homes.

Nigeria reiterated its deepest sympathies to all those affected by the disaster and urged collective efforts to prevent similar tragedies.