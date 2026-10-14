  • Tuesday, 13th October, 2026

Firm Unveils  Customer Service Week  Marketing Campaign 

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

CHI Life Assurance Limited, a subsidiary of Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc, has unveiled a new brand marketing campaign titled The Legacy: Golden Key of Assurance”.

The company said this is part of activities marking  this year’s Customer Service Week.

CHI said the campaign, built around the promise “Always There. When Legacy Matters,” positioned CHI Life as the golden key to protecting what matters today while helping individuals and families secure a more confident future.

Managing Director/CEO, CHI Life Assurance Limited, Mr Tope Ilesanmi , said  the campaign highlighted CHI Life’s  assurance and wealth preservation solutions, including its Rent Secure Plan and Value Plus Plan, designed to help customers protect their financial aspirations and plan for the future.

Ilesanmi, said CHI Life placed its own people at the centre of the creative execution, adding that ahead of the launch, employees were invited to submit their photographs and videos for possible inclusion in the campaign. He said the response exceeded expectations, with staff members contributing enthusiastically to the initiative. 

According to Ilesanmi, the selected entries have been transformed into cinematic, movie-inspired campaign visuals featuring the real faces and voices of CHI Life employees. He said the  result was  a campaign that sought  to tell the story of legacy through the people who represent the brand every day.

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