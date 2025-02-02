  • Sunday, 2nd February, 2025

NCC: Internet Usage Surged to 973,455 Terabytes in December

Nigeria | 12 hours ago

Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said Nigeria’s internet consumption reached 973,455 terabytes in December 2024, marking a 36.5 per cent year-on-year increase from 713,200 terabytes recorded in December 2023.

This total consumption translates to approximately 998.79 million gigabytes.

The data, released at the weekend by the telecom’s regulator, also shows a 10.75 per cent increase in internet usage from November to December 2024.

Internet subscriptions climbed to 139.28 million in December from 136.54 million in November.

Broadband penetration stood at 44.43 per cent at year-end—falling short of the 70 per cent target set under Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan (2020–2025), which expires this year.

The country ended 2024 with 164.9 million active telecommunications subscribers, down from 224.7 million a year earlier.

MTN Nigeria, the country’s largest telecoms operator, expanded its market share to 51 per cent, with its subscriber base growing to 84.6 million in December from 81.2 million in November.

Airtel Nigeria’s customer base increased to 56.6 million from 55.4 million, while Globacom, which had suffered regulatory challenges earlier in the year, gained 500,000 subscribers to reach 20.1 million.

9mobile retained a 1.99 per cent market share, closing the year with 3.2 million subscribers.

