It’s Her Style, and She Lives by It!

Diana Ross, the iconic “Queen of Motown Records,” dazzled attendees at the THISDAY 30th anniversary commemoration awards, delivering a phenomenal, age-defying performance. Okechukwu Uwaezuoke reports

No doubt, Diana Ross transcends the label “legendary”. Indeed, it is a descriptor that barely scratches the surface of her enduring impact. Perhaps “iconic” comes closer, but even that seems inadequate. As the undisputed “Queen of Motown Records,” the American diva embodies a stature that renders familiar adjectives like “famous,” “celebrated,” and “acclaimed” both insufficient and clichéd.

Of course, there is also her acceptance to headline the THISDAY Awards for the second time, which lent a touch of class and elegance to the Monday, January 27, evening’s glitzy event. This second appearance at the prestigious event—the first being in 2007 at the iconic MUSON Centre’s Shell Hall—served as an eloquent affirmation of her profound connection to the African continent. With obvious earnestness, she addressed her distinguished audience at the Victoria Island-based Eko Hotel and Suites’s Convention Centre, a hub of high-society gatherings in Lagos: “As I stand here, not just as a guest, but as someone who feels deeply connected to Africa and what it represents…” Her words dripped with conviction as she expressed her gratitude, saying, “So, ladies and gentlemen, again, I want to thank you for inviting me to be here with you.”

Then, the fact that her arrival on Sunday in Nigeria did not go unnoticed—as both local online and print media, waxing lyrical, were abuzz with the news about her warm reception by her many fans at the VIP lounge of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport—further confirms that her local cult followership base was alive and kicking.

On stage during her approximately 40-minute performance at the glamorous THISDAY’s 30th commemoration awards presentation, she was simply phenomenal. Resplendent in a dazzling crimson gown and looking nothing close to her 80 years, her powerful voice soared through the packed venue, effortlessly commanding the attention of the audience, who were dressed to impress in their finest evening attire. It must have dredged up palpable nostalgia among not a few of the attendees, for many of whom her hits were virtual anthems during their younger years. As the lights dimmed and the Gobo (Go Between Optics) light effects began to dance across the stage, casting a kaleidoscope of colours across the audience, she appropriately ignited the evening’s performance with “I’m Coming Out” from her 1980 self-titled album, Diana. Thus, she clearly hit all the right notes with the audience, who, swaying along in their seats, were under the spell of her charisma and talent. The air was electric with excitement as the crowd sang along, their voices blending in perfect harmony with Diana’s iconic sound, which echoed off the venue’s ornate walls and glittering decors.

Watching from a seat tucked away in a gallery-like elevation offered the viewer a unique perspective on the event. Despite contending with a “human wall” of enthusiastic fans, who were eagerly recording every moment on their cellphones, there was no doubt that the production’s and packaging’s world-class standards shone through.

As she glided seamlessly into a medley of evergreen gems, the over-60s in the audience were swept away on a tidal wave of nostalgia, transported to an era of shimmering disco balls and soulful serenades. The lachrymose retro hits, including “Upside Down,” “I Will Survive,” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” swirled through the air like a perfumed mist, accompanied by the wistful harmonies of The Supremes in “Stop in the Name of Love” and “You Can’t Hurry Love,” their timeless melodies intertwining like the tender threads of a rich musical heritage.

Before the ageless diva took the stage, Nigerian music sensation Flavour N’abania set the tone for this unforgettable evening. With his signature blend of energetic rhythms and infectious beats, he electrified the audience with a medley of his most popular hits, including the continent-spanning phenomenon “Nwa Baby (Ashawo Remix).” As if customised for the occasion, his songs “Big Baller” and “Game Changer” resonated perfectly with the evening’s theme, “When the Going Gets Tough…the Tough Gets Rewarded.” But it was “Game Changer” that seemed to hold a special significance, as if Flavour had Prince Nduka Obaigbena, the esteemed Editor-in-Chief and Chairman of the THISDAY Media Group/Arise TV Networks, squarely in mind when crafting this anthemic tribute.

The evening’s festivities, a masterful blend of glamour and sophistication, were meticulously orchestrated by Prince Nduka Obaigbena to honour trailblazers who embody resilience and determination. With effortless charm, Arise TV’s dynamic duo, Ojinika Okpe and Adefemi Akinsanya, anchored the proceedings, while the witty banter of A-list comedian Bovi Ugboma added a touch of levity to the night’s celebrations.