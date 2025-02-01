‘The Man Died’ Goes to US, Clinches Nomination at PAFF

Vanessa Obioha

For the first time, ‘The Man Died’, a feature film inspired by Wole Soyinka’s prison notes of the same title, will be screened in the United States. Recently nominated for the juried Best Feature Narrative at the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) in Los Angeles, the film is among the select features showcased at the festival, with screenings scheduled for February 12 and 14 at the Culver Theatre, Culver City, California.

Since its release last year, The Man Died, a Zuri24 Media production, has been touring festivals worldwide, with screenings in London twice and North Africa twice, among other locations. The film has earned several prestigious accolades, including Best African Film That Tackles an Important African Issue at the 14th Luxor African Film Festival in Upper Egypt this month, Best Screenplay at both the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) and the 35th Carthage International Film Festival, as well as the Best Audience Choice Award at the Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival (ENIFF) in Enugu, all held last year.

Now in its 33rd year, the PAFF which was established in 1992 by Hollywood veterans Danny Glover (The Color Purple, Lethal Weapon), the late Ja’Net DuBois (“Good Times”), and Ayuko Babu, has, according to its website, remained “dedicated to the promotion of Black stories and images through the exhibition of film, visual art, and other creative expression. It has been the international beacon for the African diaspora film and arts communities. Every year, it showcases over 200 new high-quality Black films from the U.S., Africa, the Caribbean, South America, Europe, the South Pacific, Canada, and increasingly, Asia.

‘The Man Died’ will continue its global tour as it has been selected for the Jo’Burg Film Festival, scheduled for March 11-16. It is being considered for special screenings at educational institutions in Florence, Italy; Abu Dhabi in the UAE; Oxford University, UK; as well as at New York University, Harvard University, and Ithaca College, all in the USA, among others.