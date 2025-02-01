PSC Approves Immediate Retirement of Senior Officers Above 60, 35 Years in Service

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the immediate retirement of senior police officers who have spent more than 35 years in service and those above 60 years of age.

The Commission had at its 24th Plenary Meeting of 27th and 28th September 2017 approved that the Force entrants should have their date of appointment in the force against the date of their enlistment.



This was as the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), yesterday put to rest the controversy surrounding the tenure of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.



Critics had raised concerns over Egbetokun’s continued stay in office as the Inspector General of Police, even when he had clocked 35 years in service and attained the retirement age of 60 years stipulated by extant laws for retirement for public servants.

Meanwhile, a statement by Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, stressed that the Commission has passionately revisited their decision and has come to the conclusion that the said decision in its intent and purpose contradicted the principle of merger of service in the public service and it is in violation of Public Service Rule No 020908 ( i & ii) which provides for retirement on attainment of 35 years in service or 60 years of age.



“Accordingly, the Commission at its 1st extraordinary meeting of the 6th Management Board held on Friday, 31st January 2025, approved the immediate retirement of those officers who have spent more than 35 years in service and those above 60 years of age.”

Ani said that the Commission’s decision has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for implementation.

Fagbemi, in a statement yesterday affirmed that the continuous stay in office of the Inspector General of Police, Egbetokun, is legal and lawful.



According to him, “The appointment of Egbetokun which took effect from 31st day of October, 2023 would have come to an end on his attainment of 60 years of age on 4th day of September, 2024.

“However, before his retirement age, the Police Act was amended to allow the occupant of the office to remain and complete the original four year term granted under Section 7 (6) of the Act, notwithstanding the fact that he has attained the age of 60 years.

“This has, therefore, statutorily extended the tenure of office of Egbetokun to and including 31st day of October, 2027 in order to complete the four year tenure granted to him.”

The Minister of Justice said that for the avoidance of doubt, Egbetokun’s continuous stay in office is in line with the provisions of the Police Act amended in 2024 which allow the occupant of the office to enjoy a term of four years effective from the date of his appointment as IGP, in this case, 31st day of October 2023.

This advisory, he said, is necessary for the guidance of the general public.