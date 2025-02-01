PDP Govs Endorse Udeh-Okoye as National Secretary

*Seeks postponement of NEC meeting to March 13

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors Forum rose from its first 2025 monthly meeting held in Asaba, Delta State capital, on Friday, with a resolution backing the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which pronounced the former National Youth Leader of the party, Hon. S.K.E Udeh-Okoye, as the authentic National Secretary of the PDP and advised the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to implement the court decision accordingly.

The Forum equally advised the NWC to reschedule to 13th March 2025 the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the party earlier fixed for February.

This was even as the party rued the hardship in the land and called on the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress, APC, Federal Government to revisit its macroeconomic policies to mitigate the sufferings of the Nigerian masses.

These were contained in a communique issued at the end of the meeting, which had in attendance the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, Governor Diri Duoye of Bayelsa State, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Governor Muftwang of Plateau State, Governor Agbu kefas of Taraba State, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, and the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barr. Bayo Lawal.

The communique rendered by the Forum’s Chairman read, “The Forum employed the occasion to review the performance of member states in particular and the state of the nation in general, as well as developments in the party, as at the end of 2024.

“The Meeting noted that the macro-economic policies of the Federal Government had inflicted hardship and pain on the polity; therefore, the Forum calls on the Federal Government to either revisit or rejig its macro-economic policies to ameliorate and stop the hardship/pains that they have inflicted on Nigerians as no meaningful/impactful achievements in the states will be achieved until the harsh policies are addressed.

“The Forum noted with delight the ongoing efforts at resolving the crisis in the National Working Committee, NWC, on the position of the National Secretary, and has reaffirmed its support for the Court of Appeal judgment; consequently, the Forum advised the NWC to set up the machinery for the effective implementation of the court judgment.

“The Forum having examined all the notices required by law to be given to validly convoke NEC advised NWC to reschedule NEC to the thirteenth (13th) of March 2025.”

The Forum went further to express concerns over what it termed the resurgence of non-state actors and called for the strengthening of the nation’s security architecture.

It enjoined Nigerians not to despair over the hardship in the land, as it would soon return to power to fix the nation.

“While commending the country’s valiant and patriotic Armed Forces and security agencies for maintaining the frontline in securing the country and the gains of our gallant personnel against bandits in parts of the country, the Forum viewed with deep concern the resurgence of brazen non-state actors. It therefore calls for the strengthening of the nation’s security architecture.

“Finally, the Forum enjoined Nigerians not to despair in the face of the prevailing hardships with the firm assurance that the PDP will remain committed to returning our great nation to the glorious days of pre-2015 era of manageable costs of living, security of lives and property and greater unity and prosperity for all citizens,” the communique further read.

The Forum commended governors of member states “for pursuing policies and programmes that not only ameliorated the plight of the people but were also aimed at creating the foundation for sustainable development in their various states.

It lauded Governor Oborevwori for the giant strides recorded by his administration in the areas of infrastructure, environmental remediation, people empowerment and combating insecurity in Delta State.