FAAN MD Pushes for Rehabilitation of 17 Airport Runways  

The Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubunmi Kuku, has explained why the agency needs about N580 billion to upgrade 17 airport runways in Nigeria, saying that it is necessary because all the 17 runways have gone beyond their lifespan.

Runways are built within a timeframe they will be utilised and renewed in order for them to maintain given safety standard and functionality, but in Nigeria, known for poor maintenance culture, this is not followed through.

While fielding questions recently on TV broadcast, Kuku said the average lifespan of a runway is about 20 to 25 years and a lot of the runways in Nigeria have actually exceeded that time, meaning that they have been constructed since 30 to 35 years and they need to be reconstructed.

She clarified that the N580 billion runway upgrade she spoke about was actually for over 17 runways across Nigeria.

“And it’s not just the runways. It includes the runways, perimeter roads, and fencing. So, I’ve seen some commentary where people are saying, what do they need all of this money for?

“I encourage you, please just look at Google if you’re in the construction business or in the aviation business to try and understand what it means to build runways, taxiway links, apron expansion work that we need to do, and of course, to make sure that we put a safe environment together for everything that happens on the air side,” Kuku said.