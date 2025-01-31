DSS Arrests Two Lagos Lawmakers, Others at Large over Speaker’s Removal Palaver

•Obasa stands removed, legislators insist

Segun James





The crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly, took another dimension following the arrest and detention of two lawmakers by the men of the Department of State Security (DSS).

Two Lagos lawmakers, Hon. Lanre Afinni and Hon. Sylvester Ogunkelu, were facing police interrogation in connection with the crisis that led to the removal of the former State House of Assembly speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

This was as members of the assembly have reiterated that that Obasa stood removed, in spite of his attempts at forcing his way back to the headship of the legislature.

The Lagos Assembly has been in the news since January 13 when Obasa was removed by a majority of members and replaced with the former Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, while Obasa was away in United States.

Members of the Assembly, who honoured an invitation from the Lagos Command of the DSS in Shaginsha, in a statement by Hon Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, said they visited the DSS to provide insights into the situation on the removal of the former speaker.

“At the DSS office, we reaffirmed our commitment to upholding constitutional governance following the removal of the former Speaker.

“The decision was made in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Powers and Privileges Act, which empower the State Assembly to regulate its internal proceedings without external interference.

“Sections 92 and 96, outline the process for the election and removal of the speaker, and due process was followed in our decision. It is also in public knowledge that legislative autonomy was granted to State Assemblies, ensuring that elected representatives can conduct their business freely within the chambers assigned to them.

“The Lagos State House of Assembly, as an independent arm of government, has exercised its constitutional duty in the best interest of the people of Lagos.

“The decision to remove the former Speaker was made through a democratic process, with the required majority as stipulated by law. Any attempt to challenge this lawful action undermines the authority granted to us by the Nigerian Constitution.

“We commend the professionalism of the DSS office in their friendly invitation. We appreciate the Lagos DSS Command, especially the Director, for ensuring a smooth and respectful engagement. The process allowed us to give a clear recount of events in a comfortable and professional environment.

“All members of the Assembly earlier detained have now regained their freedom.

“We reiterate our commitment to legislative duties that serve the interests of Lagosians, ensuring effective governance and the continued development of the state. We call on all stakeholders, including the executive arm and the public, to respect the sanctity of legislative proceedings and refrain from undue interference.

Meanwhile, a group, Lagosians and Concerned Citizens (LCC), in a statement titled, “The Strangulation of Democracy By Evil Forces: A Call to Protect Lagos Legislature,” signed by Omoba Murphy Ajibola, has decried the developments, highlighting the detention of the lawmakers as disturbing.

Hon. Lanre Affinih, who was also invited for questioning was later released on health grounds, while Hon. Temitope Adewale (Jah) has also been summoned.

According to the group, these actions appeared to be part of a broader strategy to pressure the Assembly into overturning the removal of Obasa.

They alleged that powerful individuals were orchestrating these arrests to influence legislative decisions, warning that such interference threatens the autonomy of the Legislature and the democratic process itself.

“This orchestrated campaign against elected representatives is not just an attack on individual lawmakers; it is an assault on democracy.

“The Legislature exists to check executive power and represent the people. When lawmakers are intimidated or arrested under questionable circumstances, democracy is at risk,” the group stated.

The group further warned that if Lagos—Nigeria’s economic and political nerve center—succumbed to such alleged power play, it could set a dangerous precedent for the country’s democracy.