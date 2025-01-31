AGF: Why IG Egbetokun Continued Stay in Office Legal, Lawful

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN has explained why the continued stay in office of the Inspector General (IG) of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun is both legal and lawful.

The AGF in a statement pointed out that although, Egbetokun was due for retirement last year upon attaining the age of 60 years, but had to stay on owing to the amendment of the Police Act, which allows the occupant of the office to serve out a four year tenure, starting from the date of his appointment as IGP.

“The appointment of Egbetokun which took effect from October 31, 2023 would have come to an end on his attainment of 60 years of age on September 4, 2024.

“However, before his retirement age, the Police Act was amended to allow the occupant of the office to remain and complete the original four year term granted under Section 7 (6) of the Act, notwithstanding the fact that he has attained the age of 60 years.

“This has, therefore, statutorily extended the tenure of office of Egbetokun to and including October 31, 2027 in order to complete the four year tenure granted to him.

Fagbemi stated that the advisory is necessary for the guidance of the general public.

Recall that former presidential candidate and rights activist, Omoyele Sowore was few days ago arraigned on charges bordering on cybercrime offences wherein he had described Egbetokun as an illegal Inspector General of Police.