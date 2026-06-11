Tinubu Committed to Scalable Social Protection System with Measurable Results, Says Shettima

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





Vice President Kashim Shettima said President Bola Tinubu was committed to building a scalable social protection system that will deliver measurable results for vulnerable citizens across the country.

Shettima made the declaration on Wednesday in Kano at a policy dialogue organised by North-West Governors’ Forum, with support from European Union and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The forum had the theme, “Setting the Political Agenda for Reducing Multidimensional Poverty Through Scaled Social Protection Systems and Innovative Financing.”

Shettima, represented by Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, said the government will work closely with states, traditional institutions, religious leaders, communities, and development partners to achieve the objective.

He stressed that hope must be properly organised, financed, delivered, and measured.

The vice president added that a credible and sustainable social protection framework required data-driven planning, adequate funding, and strong collaboration with all levels of government and community structures to ensure no one was left behind.

Shettima stated, “This dialogue could not have come at a more consequential moment. Poverty is no longer defined only by the absence of income.

“It is the child who cannot read at 10, the mother who approaches childbirth with fear, the household unsure of tomorrow’s food, and the young mind outside the classroom while the world races towards artificial intelligence, biotechnology, advanced manufacturing, and a knowledge economy that will not wait for those who hesitate.”

Shettima added, “The measure of our leadership will not be the elegance of our speeches, but the number of children whose lives are changed by our decisions, the mothers who survive, the girls who remain in school, the families that no longer fall into ruin because a shock arrived, and the region that converts its population from a burden of need into an army of talent, enterprise, and innovation.”

In her remarks, UNICEF representative in Nigeria, Wafaa Elfadil Saeed Abdelatef, said the focus must be implementation and scale.

Abdelatef stated, “Evidence from government data and previous speakers shows Nigeria is blessed with a vibrant private sector that is central to delivering results.

“The private sector is engaged beyond corporate social responsibility, investing in jobs and skills because young people are the future employers and customers.”

Abdelatef added that financing was critical. He said while government could not do it alone, domestic financing was key to closing the gap.

He said there was still a huge discrepancy in children’s access to education, health, and other services across the country, stressing that addressing implementation, financing, and inclusion is important because the core issue is inequity.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Gautier Mignot, stressed that there could never be security and sustainability without a strong democracy.

Mignot stated, “We have too many people who cannot make ends meet.” He added, “We are ready to assist you in addressing and eradicating poverty in Nigeria.”