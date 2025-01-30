  • Thursday, 30th January, 2025

NYSC DG: Corps Members to Start Receiving N77,000 Monthly Allowance February

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, has said corps members will start receiving monthly allowance of N77,000 in February 2025.

Ahmed, who disclosed this Thursday while addressing the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Stream 11 corps members in Katsina, said the allowance has been captured in the 2025 Federal Government’s budget.

“This month (January) has already ended, but once the budget is passed. By next month (February), you will start receiving N77,000 instead of the usual N33,000,” the NYSC DG said.

He explained that the N77,000 monthly allowance was approved by the Federal Government and urged the corps members to reciprocate the government’s gesture during their service year.

He emphasised his commitment to the welfare and security of corps members across the country, assuring them that they will not be deployed to security threat communities for their service.

According to him, “We will not send our corps members to wherever we have challenges of security threats. Wherever we send them, they should be less assured that the place is safe and secured for them to serve.”

