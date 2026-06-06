NANS Urges Caution Over Call for Strike as Oyo School Abduction Crisis Deepens

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has cautioned against calls for statewide strikes and mass protests over the recent abduction of teachers and pupils in Oyo State, arguing that such actions could inadvertently serve the objectives of terrorists and kidnappers.

In a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, the student body expressed deep concern over the plight of the abducted children and teachers, describing the situation as heartbreaking and unacceptable.

The statement was issued in response to a call by the Campaign for Democratic and Workers’ Rights (CDWR) urging the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to embark on statewide industrial action and mass protests over the security situation.

While acknowledging the constitutional rights of individuals and groups to freedom of expression and association, NANS stressed that such rights must be exercised responsibly, particularly during a sensitive national security crisis.

According to the association, shutting down economic and social activities through strikes could play into the hands of terrorists whose aim is to create fear, instability and national disruption.

“It breaks the heart to see children sent to school by their parents and guardians end up as bargaining chips in the hands of kidnappers,” the statement said, adding that no responsible government would stand by and allow innocent schoolchildren to remain in captivity.

NANS argued that rather than mobilising for strikes and protests, Nigerians should unite in support of efforts aimed at securing the safe return of the abducted victims and defeating terrorism.

Drawing parallels with international experiences, the student body cited Israel’s response to the 2023 Hamas attacks, noting that citizens rallied behind efforts to rescue hostages while maintaining national unity despite deep political differences.

The association also recalled Nigeria’s resilience during difficult periods in its history, including the civil war and predictions of national disintegration ahead of the 2015 elections, saying the country had repeatedly demonstrated its ability to overcome major challenges through unity.

“Nigeria has faced and overcome difficult moments before. If we were able to unite and defeat predictions of national collapse, we can also unite to confront terrorism and insecurity,” the statement noted.

NANS further urged Nigerians to view the fight against terrorism as a collective responsibility rather than solely the burden of government, insisting that citizens, communities and institutions must work together to address the security challenge.

The association maintained that while governments may come and go, the nation and its people remain, making it imperative for all stakeholders to place national interest above partisan or sectional considerations.

The statement comes amid growing public concern over the recent wave of school-related abductions, with security agencies continuing efforts to secure the release of the affected teachers and pupils. NANS expressed hope that the victims would regain their freedom soon and called on Nigerians to remain united in the face of the security challenge.