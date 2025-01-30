NCC’s Tariff Increase for Mobile Operators Will Raise N1.6 trillion Tax Revenue, Says GSMA

Olawale Ajimotokan

The global advocate for sustainable policy reforms in the telecommunications sector, GSMA has said the 50 per cent tariff increase for mobile network operators by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)

would create nearly two million jobs and raise an additional N1.6 trillion in tax revenue.

The Head Sub-Saharan Africa at GSMA, Angela Wamola, lauded this move in a statement Wednesday.

Wamola said the decision could also unlock more than $150 million in additional mobile network investment and expand 4G coverage to 94 per cent Nigerians, covering nine million new consumers and two million people in underserved areas.

She noted NCC tariff increase for mobile network operators would mark a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s digital transformation.

She described the decision as a major step forward for consumers and the economy, adding by enabling mobile operators to invest in expanding and upgrading their networks, the tariff increase will bridge the digital divide and drive innovation across key sectors, including healthcare, education, and agriculture.

“This decision by the NCC is an important milestone for Nigeria’s digital future. By enabling sustainable investment, we are improving the quality of service for consumers and fostering opportunities for innovation and economic growth. However, to fully unlock the potential of this reform, it is critical to implement additional measures such as simplifying right of way permits, implementing of a critical national Infrastructure plan, and reducing the mobile sector’s tax burden.

“These steps will be essential to accelerate digital adoption across sectors. It is estimated that increased digitalisation in agriculture, manufacturing, transport, trade and government will increase GDP by around two percentage points by 2028. This would also create nearly two million jobs and raise an additional N1.6 trillion in tax revenue,” Wamola said.

She said the milestone reflected the successful partnership between the Nigerian government, industry stakeholders, and the GSMA, demonstrating how collaborative policy reforms can drive economic development and digital inclusion.

GSMA said by advocating for policies that balance affordability with the need for sustained investment in infrastructure, it has played a critical role in ensuring the benefits of mobile connectivity are accessible to all Nigerians.

It noted that improved network coverage will enable transformative access to digital services, including online education, telemedicine, e-commerce, and mobile financial tools, while in addition the investment will drive the adoption of next-generation technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), which are essential for advancing innovation across sectors like precision agriculture, connected transportation, and smart healthcare.

According to GSMA, by fostering the adoption of these technologies, Nigeria is positioning itself as a leader in Africa’s digital economy.