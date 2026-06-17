Gankco Energy Donates Equipment to Abuja Hospital

As part of its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, an oil industry servicing firm, Gankco Energy Services Limited, has donated medical supplies to the Paediatric Unit of Garki Hospital in Abuja.

The initiative featured the donation of essential medical equipment and supplies aimed at improving healthcare delivery for children, as well as the distribution of beverages and other amenities to patients admittd to the unit.

At the event, the Chief Operating Officer of Gankco Energy Services Limited, Ms. Naomi Peters, emphasized the company’s commitment to giving back to society and supporting vulnerable communities. She noted that this year’s CSR project was specifically focused on children’s healthcare, reflecting the company’s belief that every child deserves access to quality medical care, comfort, and hope during their healing journey.

“As an organisation, we recognize the importance of supporting healthcare institutions that provide critical services to children and families. Through this initiative, we hope to make a meaningful contribution to improving the healthcare experience for young patients and supporting the dedicated professionals who care for them,” she stated.

Gankco is a leading indigenous oil and gas company operating in the upstream sector of the Nigerian oil sector with established expertise in Well Intervention, Well Engineering, Production Enhancement, and strategic equipment sales and rentals,

Among the items donated were stadiometers, vein finders, weighing scales, blood pressure cuffs, beddings, and other essential supplies for the Paediatric Unit. The company expressed confidence that these pieces of equipment would enhance patient care, improve operational efficiency, and support healthcare workers in delivering quality medical services.

Beyond its operational excellence in the oil and gas industry, Gankco Energy Services Limited said it has continued to demonstrate a strong commitment to sustainable value creation and positive community impact through its CSR projects. Over the years, the company has successfully implemented CSR initiatives across both the educational and social development sectors, touching lives and strengthening communities.

The donated items were formally received by the Clinical Director of Garki Hospital, Dr. Chimaobi C. Onyejelam, alongside the Head of the Paediatric Unit, Dr. Collins Enyinnaya, and other staff of the hospital. Both officials expressed profound appreciation to Gankco Energy Services Limited for its generosity and thoughtful intervention, noting that the donation would significantly support the hospital’s efforts in providing quality healthcare services to children.

They commended the company for its continued dedication to corporate citizenship and expressed optimism about future collaborations that will further enhance healthcare delivery and community development.

The outreach underscores Gankco Energy Services Limited’s belief that responsible corporate leadership extends beyond business success to creating lasting social impact and contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves, it said.